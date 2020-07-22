Military helicopter crashes in Colombia, killing 9 soldiers

Bogota: A military helicopter has crashed in Colombia, killing nine soldiers.

According to a foreign news agency, a military helicopter crashed in southeastern Colombia, killing nine soldiers. The military helicopter was engaged in an operation against guerrillas when it crashed.

The helicopter was carrying 17 personnel, nine of whom have been confirmed dead, but the search for the rest is ongoing. There have also been reports of the helicopter being shot down by guerrillas, but the government has not commented.