A sports company in Bahrain has ended its business relationship with Irishman Daniel Kinahan.

In a statement, the KHK company, which was founded by one of the sons of the King of Bahrain, said that Daniel Kinahan was no longer serving as their advisor.

Dubliner Daniel Kinahan is a sports events promoter based in Dubai.

However, the Gardaí claim he is a senior member of the criminal gang founded by his father Christopher Kinahan.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said in the Dáil last week that there was communication between the Department of Foreign Affairs and the United Arab Emirates regarding Daniel Kinahan.

Leo Varadkar said he was taken aback when he saw well-known boxer Tyson Fury thanking Dublin for his involvement in organizing two fights.

It is understood that the Irish Government’s contact with the authorities in the Middle East was linked to KHK’s decision to end its relationship with Daniel Kinahan.