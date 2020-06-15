Tech GiantsAppleTech NewsAppsEditor's Pick
Updated:

Microsoft Word voice writing comes to iOS, can you use it?

By Brian Adam
0
0

Most Viewd

EntertainmentBrian Adam -

Netflix secret codes in 2020 (updated list)

Sometimes it is difficult to find something that we really want to see on Netflix, but with these secret...
Read more
ReviewsBrian Adam -

Realme X3 SuperZoom: Much of what is sought in a high-end for half the expected price

The Realme X series is the one that integrates its top of the range and after the Realme X50...
Read more
Space techBrian Adam -

SpaceX space suits get a "5 star" rating from astronauts

Together with the company that made history, conducted by SpaceX and NASA, the astronauts of the test flight Demo-2...
Read more
LaptopsBrian Adam -

Amazon Discounts: offer on Huawei MateBook 13 laptop with AMD Ryzen 5

Back on offer on Amazon on Huawei MateBook 13 laptop of the Chinese company, on which you can save...
Read more
ElectronicsBrian Adam -

LG CX Review: the most complete TV for PS5 and Xbox Series X

LG has created one of the few televisions that are truly ready for the next-gen, with an excellent performance...
Read more
MobileBrian Adam -

Xiaomi CC10: the first images of the successor to the Mi Note 10 Pro appear

We all know that Xiaomi is not a company that stands still, and that leaves several months between one...
Read more
EntertainmentBrian Adam -

Streaming does not return to normal: you pay the same but you see worse

From Netflix to Amazon, streaming platforms lowered the quality during the lockdown, but the return to normal was slow...
Read more
Latest newsBrian Adam -

20 years in prison for a man who raped his daughters

In the Central Criminal Court, a 75-year-old man from Co. Tipperary was sentenced to twenty years in prison for...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Having Word on the phone screen is one of the best ideas in the world, especially if we have to go daily in transit looking askance at a document that we have been sent from work to correct. But all those advantages it offers are lost a bit when we have to use the touch keyboard to write huge paragraphs.

At that moment when it is no longer so useful and we miss having a bigger screen, a good keyboard for typing and of course a mouse with which to move through all the menus in a fast and agile way. So the arrival of voice dictation iOS is great news for those who prefer to leave a sketch of their ideas as they run to catch the next bus.

On Android, it was already available

This voice dictation was already available for Android users although It has been in the last hours when iPhone users have achieved it. And the truth is that we have tested it and we can tell you that it has done a very good job in the examples we have made. The first of them you have on the screens that you have right here below.

Voice dictation in Microsoft Word for iOS.

To dictate to Microsoft Word no there is more to press on the button you see on the upper-left screen, where we point you to the microphone icon. Pressing there, we will not only be able to dictate out loud what we want the word processor to write in the document, but we will be alternating with the other option we have for writing: the keyboard.

Once the microphone is activated, we will only have to speak so that he can write what we ask him Although there is something important to say: during all this process it will be necessary to have an active internet connection. Be it Wifi or data, because otherwise, Word will tell us that it cannot perform the task that we are asking it to do. If at any time you want to stop dictating, you play into the microphone and he won’t hear anything until you tell him again by pressing again.

Another interesting detail of this dictation by voice is that, at first, Word will overturn what we say without recognizing upper or lower case but once finished, it will review everything we have said to give it a certain aspect of an edited document. That is, even if at first you see him write “Microsoft word” on the screen, later he will only apply style rules to put the first letters as they should go: “Microsoft Word”.

Thanks to details like these, when we get to the office we will have a lot of work done And with a simple review to rewrite what we do not like, or correct the small flaws that may have been dictated by voice, we will have part of the work done. Much more comfortably.

More Articles Like This

WhatsApp activates chat payments thanks to Facebook Pay, first in Brazil

Apps Brian Adam -
Payments and money transfers continue their expansion in the WhatsApp application after being enabled for users in Brazil. In that country, you can already...
Read more

Recreate, on Earth thanks to lasers, the miniature shock waves of a supernova

Science Brian Adam -
When a massive star dies, explodes in a supernova. Powerful shock waves that throw cosmic rays or highly energetic particles into the universe. The...
Read more

How to connect a Stadia controller to play in streaming from the mobile

Gaming Brian Adam -
As you know, Google wants to become part of the video game industry to compete with Sony, Microsoft, Nintendo, Valve, etc., and far from...
Read more

Immune: how the Coronavirus contact tracing app works

Apps Brian Adam -
From today 15 June the Immuni application is active throughout Italy. It has reached 2 million downloads in recent weeks, but how does it...
Read more

ASUS Rog Phone is among the offers of the day of Unieuro: 40% discount!

Mobile Brian Adam -
Among today's offers, Unieuro offers a big discount on ASUS Rog Phone, the gaming smartphone of the Asian company on which you can save...
Read more

Xiaomi launches the cheapest 165 Hz 1440p gaming monitor

Editor's Pick Brian Adam -
Xiaomi began its journey with gaming monitors recently, and this year the company aims to offer a full range of monitors at unimaginable prices....
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY