Microsoft Word voice writing comes to iOS, can you use it?

Having Word on the phone screen is one of the best ideas in the world, especially if we have to go daily in transit looking askance at a document that we have been sent from work to correct. But all those advantages it offers are lost a bit when we have to use the touch keyboard to write huge paragraphs.

At that moment when it is no longer so useful and we miss having a bigger screen, a good keyboard for typing and of course a mouse with which to move through all the menus in a fast and agile way. So the arrival of voice dictation iOS is great news for those who prefer to leave a sketch of their ideas as they run to catch the next bus.

On Android, it was already available

This voice dictation was already available for Android users although It has been in the last hours when iPhone users have achieved it. And the truth is that we have tested it and we can tell you that it has done a very good job in the examples we have made. The first of them you have on the screens that you have right here below.

Voice dictation in Microsoft Word for iOS.

To dictate to Microsoft Word no there is more to press on the button you see on the upper-left screen, where we point you to the microphone icon. Pressing there, we will not only be able to dictate out loud what we want the word processor to write in the document, but we will be alternating with the other option we have for writing: the keyboard.

Once the microphone is activated, we will only have to speak so that he can write what we ask him Although there is something important to say: during all this process it will be necessary to have an active internet connection. Be it Wifi or data, because otherwise, Word will tell us that it cannot perform the task that we are asking it to do. If at any time you want to stop dictating, you play into the microphone and he won’t hear anything until you tell him again by pressing again.

Another interesting detail of this dictation by voice is that, at first, Word will overturn what we say without recognizing upper or lower case but once finished, it will review everything we have said to give it a certain aspect of an edited document. That is, even if at first you see him write “Microsoft word” on the screen, later he will only apply style rules to put the first letters as they should go: “Microsoft Word”.

Thanks to details like these, when we get to the office we will have a lot of work done And with a simple review to rewrite what we do not like, or correct the small flaws that may have been dictated by voice, we will have part of the work done. Much more comfortably.