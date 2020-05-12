Microsoft Word and PowerPoint for iPad introduce the Split View function

Microsoft has recently released a new update for its Office suite, including Word, PowerPoint and Excel apps. In particular, Word and PowerPoint for the iPad version now support Split View, a feature that allows you to open two documents simultaneously side by side.

To activate this particular and useful functionality, while using an application, you can:

Swipe up from the bottom edge of the screen to view the Dock.

Then just press on an app in the Dock, drag it to the right or left edge of the screen and lift your finger.

To exit the Split View function, you can drag the app separator towards one of the edges of the screen, based on the app you have chosen to close.

Microsoft would also be working on new implementations, including full support for new trackpad controls, introduced with the new version of iPadOS 13.4.

There is no information on the release times of this feature. The trackpad is still usable in standard mode but to see the full support there will still be a few weeks to wait.

The addition of the Split View is particularly interesting in that manages to ensure greater productivity in the workplace and the possibility of viewing two contents at the same time greatly reduces the time in carrying out basic operations such as copying and pasting or drug and drop of texts or images.

The Redmond house, meanwhile, has announced the availability, also on the Italian market, of Surface Buds and Headphones 2 capable of interacting precisely with the Office suite.