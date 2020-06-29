Latest newsTop Stories
Microsoft will provide home-based certification to Pakistani students

By Brian Adam
Most Viewd

Students from private and public universities will be able to benefit from the agreement reached under HEC and Microsoft. Photo, file

Islamabad: Microsoft, in partnership with the Higher Education Commission of Pakistan (HEC), will enable students to obtain Microsoft certification at home.

In this regard, an agreement has been reached between HEC and Microsoft under which in the first phase, 2000 students who have registered for this facility will be provided free certification. The move is being hailed as a significant step forward in bridging the gap between education and employment. As a result, students will be able to master vocational education at home during the epidemic.

Microsoft and HEC have been working to promote IT in higher education for over a decade. The recent agreement between the two will apply to private and public universities and will provide youth with a number of technical training opportunities in line with international standards.

For this certification, students are taught technical skills under a regular curriculum, including computer science, data science and IT infrastructure. The MTA (Microsoft Technology Associate) and MOS (Microsoft Office Specialist) certifications that take place in this program are helpful in validating technical skills and advancing careers.

Microsoft, in partnership with Certificate, will involve HEC-affiliated universities in the program. The Azure Cloud Platform will be used to optimize the test experience for certification. Every year, 12,000 exams are conducted worldwide through this platform.

