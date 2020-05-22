Microsoft will enable cloud signing so that users of the Outlook app don’t have to add it on every device

Maybe you have used the signature in your email on some occasion. A kind of fingerprint, a sign that identifies you or adds information that may be interesting, both about your work and personal profile or even to contact by other means.
Almost all email services allow, in their options, add a signature to the end of the message text, a signature that we can add in a timely manner or leave stored so that it appears already prefixed when sending or responding with an email. A service that Microsoft already plans to improve in Outlook.
The signature in the cloud
Very simple and it is that once we configure the signature in Outlook in the “Preferences” menu, the application will include it in all outgoing messages and it will do it in all the devices in which that Outlook account is used avoiding that, as until now, we have to do it one by one. It will be enough only once to have the signature configured on each of the devices.