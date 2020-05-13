Microsoft updates Skype: Dark theme for iOS arrives, custom backgrounds in video calls and more improvements and news

Skype is one of the iconic Microsoft applications and compared to the competition that offers alternatives such as WhatsApp, Telegram or Facebook Messenger, a cast that Zoom has now joined, boasts frequent updates to continue adding new functions and improvements.

Microsoft will re-release a new update for Skype, an update which can be accessed by all those who are part of the Insider Program. This is Build 8.60 that among the new features now allows you to change the background used in video calls, add support for the dark theme in iOS or add more reactions to messages.

Custom background, the dark theme on iOS and more …

Among the new features, we can highlight the fact that we can now change the background used by the webcam during a video call, ideal if we do not want to show our surroundings and preserve our privacy. In addition, a new grid view has been added to see up to 10 people during video calls and as a striking aspect, we can use any existing emoticon as a reaction to a message. This is the list of changes and improvements:

Background can be changed in video calls . To change it, during a call, hover over the video button or click on the More menu and then click on choose background effect.

. To change it, during a call, hover over the video button or click on the More menu and then click on choose background effect. Now you can use any existing smiley in reaction to a message . It is added using the “add reactions” option and removed with the “remove reactions” or “restrictions” commands.

. It is added using the “add reactions” option and removed with the “remove reactions” or “restrictions” commands. Now new moderate groups can be created in which no one can cast out the creator or silence him.

in which no one can cast out the creator or silence him. A new grid view so that up to 10 participants can be seen during the video call.

The “Control my screen” function , which offers a simple remote control while screen sharing.

, which offers a simple remote control while screen sharing. Global shortcuts have been enabled in order to perform Skype actions even when the application is minimized or not focused. It is accessible under “Settings” and “General” under Accessibility.

in order to perform Skype actions even when the application is minimized or not focused. It is accessible under “Settings” and “General” under Accessibility. It has been added support for dark theme the system in iOS 13.

the system in iOS 13. They have been solved notifications with notifications in Skype for Android.

The latest version of Skype in the Insider Program can be downloaded from this link.