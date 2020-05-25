Microsoft updates Outlook on Android: it is now easier to join virtual meetings with third-party apps

The situation caused by the worldwide Covid-19 pandemic has triggered the use of telework as a preventive measure for avoid possible infections in closed work environments. A change that has had different consequences, one of them being the growth of applications to facilitate work from home.

Messaging applications have seen a significant increase in use, but also applications for calls and video calls or those that allow and facilitate teamwork. There we have Zoom, Microsoft Teams, Slack, Skype, Outlook … and with this last one we stay. An application that is updated on Android with the aim of facilitate meetings through third-party platforms.

Zoom, WebEx, BlueJeans and GoToMeeting

Since Outlook is a popular tool for sending and receiving emails, there are not a few users who use it to send meeting notices and appointments that are carried out on different platforms. An increase in workload that has pushed Microsoft to enable this enhancement.

In this way, Outlook begins to update in a staggered manner to facilitate integration with platforms that allow team meetings. It is the case of Zoom, WebEx, BlueJeans and GoToMeeting.

Now if a user receives an invitation, you will see a button to directly join it. This facilitates access without having to leave Outlook and without having to navigate through menus. Everything is on the same screen within a click.

Over the past few weeks we have seen how Microsoft bets on Outlook in an important way. Changes in the interface, the possibility of storing the signature in the cloud if the application is used, or improvements in text predictions are just some examples of how Microsoft is committed to bringing improvements to Outlook that make it more usable.