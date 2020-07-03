Microsoft temporarily stops Edge Dev, Beta and Stable updates: scheduled stop in Chromium Project

If you are one of those who are testing the versions of Edge (the new one, the one based on Chromium) within some of the development channels, you may have noticed that Microsoft has been a few days without making new releases within the Dev Channel. When checking for updates, the system says Edge is up to date.

While on the Canary Channel, with daily updates, the process is ongoing, it is the two most conservative channels that have been stagnant. And now we have confirmation from Microsoft: it won’t release any update on the Dev, Beta and even Edge channels in the stable version in the coming days.

Dev, Beta and Stable pause

But it is not a decision of Microsoft that they have executed for pleasure. The development of the Chromium Project this temporary cessation of activity is foreseen in its roadmap.

In this way, the most recent version of Edge within the Dev Channel takes by number the 85.0.552.1 and it was released on June 24, while in the case of Edge in the Beta Channel the last update dates from several weeks ago and bears the number 84.0.522.20.

In order to receive new updates, we will have to wait for the week of July 13, from which date the typical launch cadence will resume. From then on, weekly updates will return on the Dev Channel and semi-annual updates on the Beta Channel.

Remember that to know which version of Edge you use as well as to check if you have any pending updates, just go to the hamburger menu or “Settings” in the upper left of the screen if you use a Mac and search for “About Microsoft Edge” or “About Microsoft Edge”. At that point, we will see the version number we have in Edge and if there is any update available.

