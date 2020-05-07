Microsoft Teams will allow you to invite up to 250 people in a chat

Microsoft wants to continue facilitating the use of its Teams platform and would be working on a new feature that will allow you to increase the limit of participants in group chats from 100 to 250.

The new feature will be rolled out gradually by mid-May.

Over the past few months, Microsoft has worked hard to add more and more features, so as to make the WFH (Work From Home) experience more engaging and useful to most participants.

Raising the group chat limit from 100 to 250 in Microsoft Teams it will be very useful especially for large companies or anyone who needs to start group chats with an extreme number of users.

The more connected people are, the more it could increase the risk of being found in chat rooms invaded by a barrage of notifications that would compromise its use. To avoid this, Microsoft will disable certain features such as Outlook automatic replies, team statuses, typing indicator, audio and video calls, sharing and read receipts. These blocks will start whenever a chat includes more than 20 people.

Currently, administrators cannot limit the number of users participating in a chat in Microsoft Teams. Finally, it is necessary to specify that the new update will not make any changes to the maximum limit of active users during a call, staying still at 20. How the number of attachments to be shared remain unchanged.

Microsoft has also released another update in recent days to protect Teams accounts that could be stolen through a simple GIF.

Microsoft Teams recently experienced an increase in the number of active users during the COVID-19 pandemic. The tool, created for remote collaboration, now has over 75 million daily active users, compared to 44 million in March.