Microsoft Teams Now Allows You To Hold Video Calls With Up To Nine Participants Simultaneously

At the beginning of May we saw some of the improvements that Microsoft was preparing for Teams, the tool to be in touch and in passing help teamwork in collaborative environments, both in the professional and educational fields.

Teams receive constant improvements and although they are usually remarkable, the current moment with the rise of telework makes this type of applications take on more prominence than ever. The latest development Microsoft brings to Teams is the ability to set up video calls with up to nine participants at once.

Up to nine participants

If one of the improvements planned for May was the possibility of having up to 250 users at the same time in group chats, now Teams allows up to nine people to participate in a video call. A noticeable improvement if we consider that the previous limit was four users.

One of the consequences of expansion of the number of participants is that the grid changes the distribution and instead of offering two for two, now a three-by-three grid will be shown on the screen and in turn with spaces for the smallest participants.

Microsoft announced in April some of the improvements that would come to Teams throughout the month of May and this is one of them. The deployment has already started, so if you use Teams you should already have video calls to nine from your device.

All these improvements, along with the aforementioned, are aimed at facilitate user intervention and control when they participate in conversations with various gangs. We have seen how you can request participation with the function of raising your hand, how to add the possibility of closing a meeting for everyone at once or even how you can get participation reports, improvements to which the video call now adds nine bands.

Track | Microsoft
Track | WC

