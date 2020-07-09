Microsoft Teams is preparing the August update: video calls will be less "boring" with Mode Together

One of the Microsoft applications that have gained more strength as a result of the current pandemic situation we are experiencing is Teams. The Redmond-based company’s tool for improving teamwork, whether in professional or educational settings and that in recent weeks we have seen how it has been reinforced with new functions and improvements.

More possibilities like those that now come with the latest updates. New features including a so-called dynamic view that makes it easier to share files or the possibility of uniting all participants in a video call in a kind of virtual room thanks to “Mode Together”.

Video calls, more dynamic

Of all the novelties provided by this update, it cannot be denied that the so-called “Mode Together” or “Mode Together” It is the most striking, a function that will reach users in August. If the video calls seemed boring, this is something that can change, because with this tool all the participants of the video call are in the same virtual environment.

What Teams does is cut the background that appears in each person’s call. Alone “stays” with the silhouette of the participant to create a kind of avatar which he then places in a predetermined virtual environment such as a classroom with virtual chairs, a court or a cafeteria.

With the “Mode Together” the video call gains dynamismBecause, since they are all integrated into a virtual room, it is easier to have them “under control” instead of going window by window, each one with a different background. In addition, the new function makes it easier to see other users by mirroring the image.

The “Mode Together” allows up to a total of 49 participants can participate and allows to interact in a certain way with them by knowing the position of each one with respect to the others

Easier document sharing

But along with this striking and aesthetic improvement, Teams also seeks to improve performance when sharing documents, jobs or files. So will integrate a new dynamic view that allows sharing files or presentations comfortably next to the windows of each user.

Equally will improve the quality of the transmitted video adding filters and correction of lights and colours will make it more accessible by having automatic live subtitles. Also, the number of participants is increased, which with this update goes up to 1,000 users per video call or 20,000, in the event that they are only attending a presentation.

Finally, the company has announced that they have partnered with Lenovo and Yealink to create smart display speakers that integrate Microsoft Teams to make calls directly with the application. We recently saw the Yaelink VC210 for example and now we know that the Lenovo ThinkSmart View will be one of the first devices to have this specification.

Track | The Verge

More information | Microsoft