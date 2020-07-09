Tech NewsAppsTech GiantsMicrosoftWindows
Updated:

Microsoft Teams is preparing the August update: video calls will be less "boring" with Mode Together

By Brian Adam
0
0

Most Viewd

Latest newsBrian Adam -

In the Alps the ice has turned pink and this is not good news

In the Alps, near the Presena glacier, on the Gavia pass and in other places, the ice is turning...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam -

How to remove from Google Photos the ‘memes’ you have stored in the cloud

The problem with Google Photos is that when you upload the images and videos that come to WhatsApp chats,...
Read more
EntertainmentBrian Adam -

Netflix secret codes in 2020 (updated list)

Sometimes it is difficult to find something that we really want to see on Netflix, but with these secret...
Read more
How to?Brian Adam -

Best place for WiFi router at home: where to place the router to improve coverage and internet speed

Wi-Fi networks have become essential parts of our daily routine technology. We use them constantly with our mobile devices and our...
Read more
ElectronicsBrian Adam -

Samsung Odyssey G7 Review: the ultra curved QLED gaming monitor

Samsung's new range of gaming monitors is cured in appearance and offers an excellent gaming experience, even at high...
Read more
ScienceBrian Adam -

Earth’s magnetic field could reverse 10 times faster than expected

Every few hundred thousand years or so, the Earth's magnetic field is reversed, changing its position: magnetic north becomes...
Read more
AndroidBrian Adam -

Sony Xperia 1 II, review: the most "pro" Xperia to date

Sony's nomenclatures for their phones seem to follow annual cycles, but this year's is a clear nod to its...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam -

Facebook dark mode reaches iOS and Android apps

The Facebook dark mode is now available for iOS and Android devices. Find out how to activate it. At last! Officially,...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

One of the Microsoft applications that have gained more strength as a result of the current pandemic situation we are experiencing is Teams. The Redmond-based company’s tool for improving teamwork, whether in professional or educational settings and that in recent weeks we have seen how it has been reinforced with new functions and improvements.

More possibilities like those that now come with the latest updates. New features including a so-called dynamic view that makes it easier to share files or the possibility of uniting all participants in a video call in a kind of virtual room thanks to “Mode Together”.

Video calls, more dynamic

Teams

Of all the novelties provided by this update, it cannot be denied that the so-called “Mode Together” or “Mode Together” It is the most striking, a function that will reach users in August. If the video calls seemed boring, this is something that can change, because with this tool all the participants of the video call are in the same virtual environment.

What Teams does is cut the background that appears in each person’s call. Alone “stays” with the silhouette of the participant to create a kind of avatar which he then places in a predetermined virtual environment such as a classroom with virtual chairs, a court or a cafeteria.

Teams

With the “Mode Together” the video call gains dynamismBecause, since they are all integrated into a virtual room, it is easier to have them “under control” instead of going window by window, each one with a different background. In addition, the new function makes it easier to see other users by mirroring the image.

The “Mode Together” allows up to a total of 49 participants can participate and allows to interact in a certain way with them by knowing the position of each one with respect to the others

Easier document sharing

But along with this striking and aesthetic improvement, Teams also seeks to improve performance when sharing documents, jobs or files. So will integrate a new dynamic view that allows sharing files or presentations comfortably next to the windows of each user.

Equally will improve the quality of the transmitted video adding filters and correction of lights and colours will make it more accessible by having automatic live subtitles. Also, the number of participants is increased, which with this update goes up to 1,000 users per video call or 20,000, in the event that they are only attending a presentation.

Teams Copia Subtitles and instant transcription

Finally, the company has announced that they have partnered with Lenovo and Yealink to create smart display speakers that integrate Microsoft Teams to make calls directly with the application. We recently saw the Yaelink VC210 for example and now we know that the Lenovo ThinkSmart View will be one of the first devices to have this specification.

Track | The Verge
More information | Microsoft

More Articles Like This

You can now use Alexa in ‘hands-free’ mode with your iOS or Android mobile

Mobile Brian Adam -
Having an assistant on the phone is fine, but it loses enough operability if we have to activate the app or unlock the mobile...
Read more

Microsoft announces many new features arriving on the Teams platform

Apps Brian Adam -
In recent months, the use of platforms such as Teams in the workplace has increased dramatically, also due to the Coronavirus emergency. For this...
Read more

Lenovo Thinkpad X1 Extreme: a notebook designed for work

Editor's Pick Brian Adam -
Lenovo Thinkpad X1 Extreme is a laptop designed for all-round business use, thanks to its power and portability. If you are among those who are...
Read more

LG presents the new GX soundbar with Dolby Atmos and DTX: S

Electronics Brian Adam -
LG today unveiled the new GX soundbar which integrates with the LG OLED GX range of televisions, characterized by the new Gallery Design, as...
Read more

How to use a Samsung flash as a notification LED

Android Brian Adam -
Notification LEDs, along with technologies like the headphone jack, are increasingly deprecated. However, using the advanced options of a Samsung phone with One UI,...
Read more

Xiaomi Mi Band 5 is arriving in Italy and Europe: the date and the price leak!

Smart Gadgets Brian Adam -
The European launch of the new Xiaomi Mi Band 5 would be near now. A third-party retailer named HonorBuy supports it, according to which...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY