Microsoft Surface Go 2 Review: tablet or notebook?

Is the Surface Go 2 a tablet or notebook? During our test we asked ourselves this question several times, coming to the conclusion that the answer is from Windows 10. Microsoft’s operating system, although able to adapt to different form factors and usable with the touchscreen, it remains an OS to be exploited with keyboard and mouse, or a touchpad in the case of a laptop, only in this way can the vast range of software and all the advantages that characterize it be used. If you are looking for a pure tablet, an iPad today offers a better user experience, perhaps more limited on the software front but certainly more satisfying.

Surface Go 2 tries to place itself in the middle between the two worlds, the notebook and the tablet, focusing on design always in step with the times (separate display frames) and on performance suitable for basic use of the PC, for a well-made product that it costs too much for what it offers.

Good looking

One of the undisputed strengths of this Surface Go 2 is its design, which combined with an excellent build quality makes it a high-quality product. The shell is in magnesium alloy with a matte finish, very pleasant to feel to the touch and not very slippery. The lines have not changed compared to the past, a choice that we consider correct because now the Surface design has become iconic and immediately recognizable. It, therefore, remains the practical rear support, perfect for positioning the laptop on a desk but a little less practical to rest on the legs when the keyboard is connected.

The connections are limited, we find the micro SD card reader, a USB Type C port and the audio jack, in addition to the connector for charging. A USB Type-A socket is missing: considering the thickness of the body and that one of the two sides is free of connections, Microsoft could have inserted one, but with an adapter, the problem is solved. On the front, the screen now has slightly lower bezels than the previous model, but a little more could be done to further reduce them, giving the device an even more up-to-date look.

The keyboard is not included in the price and this represents the biggest limit of the product, given the cost of 92 euros online. The keyboard is essential to make the most of this Surface Go 2, if you are looking for a product to be used only as a tablet, in our opinion, better focus on an iPad. Also, in this case, the quality remains high in the materials (Alcantara) and in the general realization, with the backlit keys and a trackpad of adequate and precise dimensions. The keys are smaller than the norm, the size of the keyboard does not allow more, but you get used to it quickly.

The absolute strength of the Surface Go 2 remains its portability, given the dimensions, of 245 x 175 x 8.3 mm, and above all the weight, of only 544 grams without a keyboard. Finding a competitor capable of rivaling the Surface Go 2 in this field is really difficult, once put in the backpack it is like not having it.

Basic hardware but with what it takes

Surface Go 2 is available in different hardware configurations. At the base of the offer we find the model with Pentium 4425Y processor, Intel UHD 615 integrated GPU, 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of memory (eMMC), proposed at € 469. We strongly advise against this variant due to the reduced amount of RAM but above all due to the absence of the SSD, replaced by the slower eMMC memories. We have tried the model just above, with the same CPU but with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal memory (SSD), with a cost of 639 euros, keyboard excluded. Going further you access the models with a more powerful Intel M3 CPU, but the cost of 729 euros begins to become prohibitive, especially if you think of the alternatives available in the same price range.

Returning to our test model, the Intel Pentium 4425Y processor is equipped with 2 cores and 4 threads and capable of pushing up to 1.7 GHz in boost mode. Wireless connectivity is complete and includes Wi-Fi ax, Bluetooth 5.0 and in the more expensive variant also LTE. The audio is managed by two good quality front stereo speakers and there is also one webcam from excellent performance when compared to that of other laptops, thanks to the resolution, 1080p at 30 fps, and the microphones installed by Microsoft in the body, which allow you to capture the voice well.

Another strong point is the display, 10.5 inches with 1920×1080 resolution, 220 PPI and covered by a Gorilla Glass 3. Glass. Excellent definition, discrete brightness that allows it to be used outdoors, the panel is chosen by Microsoft is in line with the high quality seen in the construction of the product. We should also not forget the nib holder, which can be purchased separately for around € 100.

User experience

When we first started the Surface Go 2, we were amazed to have found it Windows 10 version S. This is a completely identical variant to the traditional one, with the difference that it can only make applications downloaded from the Microsoft store work. Unfortunately, the software fleet is limited but the overall safety of the system benefits from this, since in this way it uses only 100% certified and safe applications. Do not worry, however, just a few mouse clicks to enable the traditional version of Windows 10, with which you can install all normal software.

However, Surface Go 2 is not a laptop designed for intensive use or for the creation of content, its target is different and points to Office applications, web browsing and streaming, for example. In this context, the use is pleasant and fast, with a very quick start of the most frequently used software in this area.

No problem even with large video files, managed very well, as well as with Edge and Chrome, as long as you don’t open dozens of tabs together. The overall performance does not hold up well such scenarios, as in general multitasking, just look at the scores obtained with Cinebench R20 (only 291 in the multi-core test) and with CPUZ (151 – 430 in the single and multi-core tests) to understand that the Surface Go 2 was created to perform basic tasks very well, not for intensive use.

Even in the gaming field, apart from very simple titles graphically, the performances are too low to guarantee a wide-spectrum use. The situation is different in the case of streaming gaming, as with Project xCloud, in these cases the Surface Go 2 can be transformed into an excellent playmate.

On the autonomy front, the Microsoft laptop is not the most long-lived but it defends itself well, with normal use (web browser, some videos, document management) we did just over 6 hours. Few if you consider the hardware used, right if you think about the size and weight of the product.