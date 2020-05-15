Friday, May 15, 2020
         Microsoft reports that as of Windows 10 2004 they will focus only on the 64-bit versions of their operating system.

By Brian Adam
A few days before Microsoft releases the Windows 10 spring update, we have known which processors will be compatible with the new version of the Redmond operating system. Few surprises, some interesting additions and some absence in a fairly conservative list.

But along with this news has come another of the same depth and importance. And it is that in passing Microsoft has announced that will stop offering 32-bit versions of Windows 10. A measure that affects users, but especially OEMs who apply the operating system to their products before putting them on sale.

Goodbye to 32 bits

bits

With Windows 10 version 2004, the company will put a point and will stop offering 32-bit versions of its operating system. Will no longer supply this version of Windows 10 to computer manufacturers, whether portable or desktop.

Almost all the equipment, if not all, that hit the market, use a 64-bit processor and architecture, so It is not interesting for the company to maintain a product line in which to divert expenses that will also have less and less access to the market.

Starting with Windows 10, version 2004, all new Windows 10 systems will be required to use 64-bit builds, and Microsoft will no longer release 32-bit builds for the OEM distribution. This does not affect 32-bit client systems that are manufactured with earlier versions of Windows 10; Microsoft remains committed to providing feature and security updates on these devices, including the continued availability of 32-bit media on non-OEM channels to support various update installation scenarios.

There are fewer and fewer programs with 32-bit support and in fact we have seen, for example, Apple, with macOS Catalina, almost a year ago decided to stop supporting 32 bits in the apps to bet on 64 bits, which caused all developers to have to update their applications.

Improvements and differences

Windows 10

If we use a 32-bit based system we can manage up to 4 GB is the amount of memory or RAM, while if we opt for a 64-bit model, the registry can work with up to 16 GB of RAM. Further, a 32-bit CPU can process 4 bytes of data in one CPU cycle, requiring another cycle if the size of the data to be processed is greater than 4 bytes. If we use a 64-bit system, it supports up to 16 exabytes.

Therefore, the processing power and the time used in it are optimized. and more applications are allowed to run simultaneously. In summary, a 64-bit version of an operating system allows you to make better use of the amount of RAM.

If your equipment is current, you have almost certainly a 64-bit based model. Another thing is the operating system you have installed, which it can be 32 bits, although the team supports those 64 bits. If the computer is 64 bits but the system is 32 bits, the apps will be restricted to this last specification.

More information | Microsoft

