Microsoft Remote Desktop is updated in the App Store and offers support for using the mouse and trackpad

By Brian Adam
The Microsoft Remote Desktop app or Microsoft Remote Desktop is the app available on iOS and iPadOS (iPhone and iPad) that allows, through a specific protocol, the remote control of our computer from an iPhone or iPad. An app that now and after several months, see how a new update arrives in the App Store.

The “Microsoft Remote Desktop” application reaches version 10.1.0 in an update that brings us a lot of improvements and bug fixes but where mostly highlights support for mouse and trackpad.

Compatible with mouse and trackpad

Remote Desktop

The new version of “Microsoft Remote Desktop” stands out above all for offering compatibility with the use of the trackpad and mouse, something to be expected now that Apple has the Magic Keyboard in its catalogue to accompany its iPad Pro flamanete. This is the changelog :

  • For all those who use iPadOS 13.4 or a later version, they can now control the remote session via mouse or trackpad.
  • Now add compatibility with gestures of the Apple Magic Mouse 2 and Apple Magic Trackpad 2.
  • Support for external mice (left click, left drag, right-click, right drag, middle click and vertical scroll).
  • Compatibility with the status of CTRL, ALT and SHIFT keys with mouse clicks and touchpad (allows functions such as multiple selection and range selection).
  • The compatibility with the function “Touch to click” on the touch panel.
  • Updated the right-click gesture to press and hold (do not press and hold and release). And, on iPhone, some guiding comments have been enabled when the right-click gesture is detected.

Other improvements

  • Added an option to disable the NLA app in iOS Settings> RD Client.
  • Mapped control + Shift + Escape to CTRL + SHIFT + ESC (where Escape is generated using a reassigned key in iPadOS or Command +).
  • The mapping command + F is added to CTRL + F.
  • Addresses an issue in which the central SwiftPoint button was not working (iPadOS 13.3.1 or earlier and iOS).
  • Fixed some bugs that prevented the handling of the URI “rdp:”.
  • Addresses an issue in which the Immersive Switcher UI in the session was displaying outdated app entries if a server disconnection was initiated.
  • Support is added for Windows Virtual Desktop (WVD) Spring 2020 update.

You can download and install the Microsoft Remote Desktop application from this link

Microsoft Remote Desktop

Track | ONMSFT

