Microsoft launches new 4K wallpaper packs with which to customize themes in Windows 10

Microsoft once again provides the ability to customize our computers. We talk about personalization again thanks to a new package of funds released by Microsoft in your App Store. New theme packs all inspired by nature that joins others already seen of snowy landscapes, with fallen leaves or urban landscapes.

The new theme packages respond to the names of “Water Retrait PREMIUM”, “Whales and Dolphins PREMIUM” and “Animal Portraits PREMIUM”. All are nature-inspired backgrounds and images that are now downloadable from the Microsoft Store.

Water Retrait PREMIUM

A compendium of 20 new wallpapers with 4K resolution to load as themes in Windows that weighing 12.32 MB, can be downloaded for free from this link.

Whales and Dolphins PREMIUM

This selection consists of 14 images, also in 4K resolution, with whales and dolphins as protagonists. Images to customize Windows 10 themes that weigh 8.55 MB can be downloaded from this link.

PREMIUM Animal Portraits

Again the flag of nature for this set of 18 images, also in 4K resolution. Weighing 10.64 MB, they are available from this link in the Microsoft Store for Windows 10 Themes.

Also, remember that another option we have is to adapt the colours to the selected theme by accessing the route “Settings”, “Personalization” and “Colors”, where we will mark the background colour that we want to use with the marked theme.

Personalize the desktop in Windows it is very simple and so we can change the login screen background or the desktop background with third-party applications and web pages and with alternatives of all kinds with new backgrounds.