Updated:

Microsoft kicks off July offers: up to 28% off Surface

By Brian Adam
Microsoft kicked off the Microsoft Store today July Summer Sales, which until July 30, 2020 will allow users to purchase many devices of the Surface family at a reduced price, on which it is possible to enjoy discounts up to 28 &.

For example, the Surface Pro 7 can be purchased with a discount of up to 18% on configurations with Intel Core i5 processor until July 22nd.

Surface Pro X, the new light and powerful 2-in-1 equipped with the Microsoft SQ1 processor, however, will be discounted up to 15%, while on the Surface Book 2 it will be possible to get a discount of up to 28%.

From Finally, from 23 to 30 July, the Surface Go 2 will be available in a bundle with the Type Cover with discounts of up to 14%, while for the duration of the initiative it will be possible to save up to 17% on the entire Surface Laptop 3 range.

All promotions are available on the Surface Offers page, where it is also indicated that students and teachers will be able to benefit from an additional 10% discount, only on the Microsoft Store, on all Surface line devices and accessories.

In short, the promotions are really many and embrace devices that can meet everyone’s needs. What do you think? Will you take advantage of it? Let us know in the comments.

