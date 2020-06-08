Tech NewsAppsCybersecurityTech GiantsMicrosoft
Microsoft improves OneDrive security on Android by enabling face unlock in latest update

By Brian Adam
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Security on our mobiles is something that worries us more and more. The stored data is taking up more and more space and above all is more important. And of vital importance is to have under control both on-premises and cloud storage.

For this reason, Microsoft has started to distribute an update on Google Play for OneDrive, the company’s cloud storage service, which enables access by means of facial unlocking for another security bonus. A measure that supports fingerprint unlock.

Automatic activation

Facial Unlock

In the link in the Google Play Store we are already warned that this is the star improvement of OneDrive, which reaches compilation number 6.7. An option that, yes, only appears by default on phones that are compatible. If the terminal does not support, you should do nothing to activate it.

No LockThe only fingerprint unlock

To check the operation, I have tested the access to OneDrive with an OnePlus 7 Pro and a Samsung Galaxy Note 10+. In the first, access via face unlock is not active, while in the Samsung model it appears as an option next to fingerprint unlocking which was added to OneDrive in 2018.

You can download the latest version of OneDrive from Google Play Store at this link and thus be able to access this improvement.

Microsoft OneDrive

