Microsoft further blurs the border between mobile and PC by bringing Edge Collections to Android

You may have already started using the “Collections” tool within Edge. It is a striking function, something as if the favorites had been vitaminized and now they offered more options. It is an improvement that will allow us to add content that interests us to access at any time.

Available for Edge in the desktop version since 2019, “Collections” allows adding from an entire web page, a part of said web, an article … a function that now will also be available in the Edge version which can be downloaded from the Google Play Store.

Collections come to Android

This improvement has been echoed by colleagues ALumia on Twitter. With the Collections we can have the same content grouped in the mobile that we have in the “Collections” of the computer. The only requirement is that we have Edge open and we are logged in with the same account.

Microsoft Edge for Android is finally getting collections (screenshots by @andreeee99) pic.twitter.com/7EvCKrGaD5 — Aggiornamenti Lumia (@ALumia_Italia) May 21, 2020

Collections are a tool similar to Favorites, although it improves them noticeably by allowing more than just a list of links to be generated. We can add images, text, that web page that we want to save … and then have all the content at hand.

Collections comes to Android With the version of Edge that can be downloaded from the Google Play Store, although the deployment seems to be progressive, I just finished testing and I still don’t have them available on the phone. On the other hand, iOS users will still have to keep waiting.