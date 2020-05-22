Friday, May 22, 2020
MobileAndroidTech NewsAppsMicrosoft
Updated:

Microsoft further blurs the border between mobile and PC by bringing Edge Collections to Android

By Brian Adam
0
0

Most Viewd

AppsBrian Adam - 0

How to clear WhatsApp cache

To always have the maximum performance of WhatsApp on your cell phone, here we show you how to clean...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam - 0

How to install APK applications on your Android TV, the easiest way

It does not matter if the device is a television or a multimedia player for TV: if you have...
Read more
CybersecurityBrian Adam - 0

You can now download the ISO of Windows 10 May 2020 Update

Windows 10 2004 (20H1), the first major update of the operating system already has an official name. It will...
Read more
Game ReviewsBrian Adam - 0

Mafia 2: Definitive Edition, analysis. Family, power and respect in 4K

We analyzed the remastering of Mafia 2 in its Definitive Edition. D3T Limited has been commissioned to give Empire...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam - 0

WhatsApp MODs: Extras that can end up banned

WhatsApp is the most famous and used instant messaging application in the world, and it is common for you...
Read more
Latest newsBrian Adam - 0

HBO Max release date, price, shows & UK launch

  HBO will soon have a third streaming service - to sit alongside HBO Now and HBO Go - called...
Read more
Ai NewsBrian Adam - 0

Xiaomi launches a smart speaker with DTS and RGB sound for 39 euros

Xiaomi does not tire of launching new products to the market, and the company has put on sale today...
Read more
Tech NewsBrian Adam - 0

The RTX 3080 Ti will be a power monster, but the RTX 3070 isn’t a joke either

Incredibly powerful, with a huge number of CUDA cores and high operating frequencies. If the next generation of NVIDIA video...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

You may have already started using the “Collections” tool within Edge. It is a striking function, something as if the favorites had been vitaminized and now they offered more options. It is an improvement that will allow us to add content that interests us to access at any time.

Available for Edge in the desktop version since 2019, “Collections” allows adding from an entire web page, a part of said web, an article … a function that now will also be available in the Edge version which can be downloaded from the Google Play Store.

Collections come to Android

Collections

This improvement has been echoed by colleagues ALumia on Twitter. With the Collections we can have the same content grouped in the mobile that we have in the “Collections” of the computer. The only requirement is that we have Edge open and we are logged in with the same account.

Collections are a tool similar to Favorites, although it improves them noticeably by allowing more than just a list of links to be generated. We can add images, text, that web page that we want to save … and then have all the content at hand.

Collections comes to Android With the version of Edge that can be downloaded from the Google Play Store, although the deployment seems to be progressive, I just finished testing and I still don’t have them available on the phone. On the other hand, iOS users will still have to keep waiting.

Microsoft Edge

  • Price: Free
  • Developer: Microsoft Corporation
  • To download: For Android in Google Play Store

More Articles Like This

107 offers from Google Play: games and applications for free or with great discounts for a short time

Android Brian Adam - 0
One more week, we have searched all corners of Google Play for the best deals on games and applications. This time we bring you...
Read more

Goodbye to give your phone number to others: QR arrive to WhatsApp

Apps Brian Adam - 0
Some people are not very friendly with their phone number going from hand to hand, going through the chats of the users who, for...
Read more

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9, analysis: to the conquest of the quality-price to blow of milliamps

Android Brian Adam - 0
Xiaomi has several workhorses to win in the mid-range 2020. Several of them belong to the Redmi Note 9 family, in which the model...
Read more

Huawei Y6s, analysis: Huawei’s hidden trick to fight in the 2020 economic segment

Android Brian Adam - 0
Just over a month ago, Huawei decided to start 2020 renewing its entry range with a new family phone "Y". It is the Huawei...
Read more

Huawei HiSuite in depth: everything you can do with the app

Android Brian Adam - 0
Huawei HiSuite  to manage Huawei mobiles from Windows and Mac In the past, it was relatively common for mobile phones to have a company applying...
Read more

Math Ball: a great game to solve simple math problems with balls

Android Brian Adam - 0
You like math to a greater or lesser extent, The game that we are going to show you is a very fun option, guaranteed....
Read more
AndroidBrian Adam - 0

Microsoft further blurs the border between mobile and PC by bringing Edge Collections to Android

You may have already started using the "Collections" tool within Edge. It is a striking function, something as if...
Read more
Corona Virus

Take care of your employees as they adapt to remote work

Brian Adam - 0
But all successful communication must go two ways. By Paola Santos - Director of Human Resources at SAP LAC North In this era of forced...
Read more
Android

107 offers from Google Play: games and applications for free or with great discounts for a short time

Brian Adam - 0
One more week, we have searched all corners of Google Play for the best deals on games and applications. This time we bring you...
Read more
Economy

Honduras presents progress on the smart reopening plan for MSMEs

Brian Adam - 0
Today Honduras requires its entrepreneurs more than ever. Fedecámara works on four axes The president of the Federation of Chambers of Commerce and Industries of...
Read more
Apps

Goodbye to give your phone number to others: QR arrive to WhatsApp

Brian Adam - 0
Some people are not very friendly with their phone number going from hand to hand, going through the chats of the users who, for...
Read more
Corona Virus

United States Supports Wide Range of Efforts in Guatemala to Improve Pandemic Health

Brian Adam - 0
In April 2020, the United States government committed $ 2.4 million to mitigate the spread of the COVID-19 outbreak in Guatemala. By Summa Magazine The United...
Read more
Android

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9, analysis: to the conquest of the quality-price to blow of milliamps

Brian Adam - 0
Xiaomi has several workhorses to win in the mid-range 2020. Several of them belong to the Redmi Note 9 family, in which the model...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY