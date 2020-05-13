Wednesday, May 13, 2020
Microsoft Follows Its Route Plan With Windows 10 Update And Releases Build 19624 For Rapid Ring Insiders

By Brian Adam
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Microsoft has released a new Build with which continue to refine Windows 10 development ahead of the spring update which is more than imminent. The month of May will be intense in the Microsoft offices and the first steps we have seen with the presentation of the Surface Book 3 and the Surface Go 2 as well as two new headphones:

And now, in relation to software** from Microsoft have released Build 19624 ** for all those who are part of the Fast Ring within the Insider Program. A compilation with some interesting news that we will now see and in which there can be no lack of error corrections.

Changes and improvements

  • It has been temporarily disabled new search box on App Settings pages defaults while working on improving performance and reliability.
  • VPN connection logic updated based on the comments, so if you disconnect from a VPN, you will now uncheck the auto connect option (similar to how it handles for Wi-Fi).
  • It has been updated text in Add a Device dialog so that the list of examples in Bluetooth includes drivers.
  • The Optional Updates section has been updated Available that appears in the Windows Update settings, so you can now copy the text in case you need it.

Bug fixes

  • Fixed an issue that caused a flickering in windows applications and shell in the last two compilations.
  • Addresses an issue that causes IIS settings to become default after taking a new build.
  • Fixed a bug that caused a temporary access error to the quickly switch between WSL distributions using the File Explorer integration.
  • Addresses an issue that was affecting the reliability of explorer.exe for some Insiders.
  • Fixed an issue that caused the Settings and Volume in the Taskbar Side Menu to recently crash when selecting certain endpoints from the Audio Endpoint List.
  • Fixed a bug that could cause the VPN not to connect automatically (if configured to do so) after upgrade.
  • Fixed an issue where the battery icon on the lock screen always shows almost empty, regardless of actual battery levels. If you still have this problem, please report it to the Feedback Center.
  • Fixed a recent issue where if you opened the laptop after it had been idle and was connected to an external monitor with an external camera, Windows Hello would recognize it but would not rule out the lock screen.
  • Addresses an issue that could cause device error verification after it had been inactive.
  • Fixed a bug that caused certain Bluetooth mice to take a long time to reconnect to your device after being asleep.
  • Addresses an issue that prevents you from exiting the Connect app settings dialog box with a mouse.
  • Fixed a bug that caused Core Isolation feature of Windows Security will not be enabled on certain devices recently.
  • Addresses an issue that causes Windows Update to fail with error code 0x800700b7.
  • Fixed a bug that could cause Windows Update to verify that updates do not complete and are displayed as in progress until Settings closed and reopened.
  • Fixed an issue where some of the buttons and links on the Language Settings page were not colored correctly when using high contrast.
  • Fixed a bug where the text in the Optimize Units window in the Scheduled Optimization section would be truncated in several different languages ​​and at certain levels of text scaling.

Known bugs

  • Problems with Narrator and NVDA that search for the latest Chromium-based version of Microsoft Edge may continue to experience some difficulties when browsing and reading certain web content. The Narrator, NVDA, and Edge teams are aware of these issues. Previous Microsoft Edge users will not be affected. NVAccess has released the NVDA 2019.3 patch that solves the known issue with Edge.
  • They try to find reports that the update process hangs for long periods of time trying to install a new build.
  • It may be that when updating the error 0xc0000409 appears.
  • The Documents and Downloads icons in privacy do not work well and you can see a rectangle instead of what it should.

If you belong to the Fast Ring within the Insider Program, you can download the update by going to the usual route, that is, “Settings> Update and Security> Windows Update”.

Track | Microsoft

