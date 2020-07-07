Microsoft Edge imports data from other browsers even without permissions

Usually, the newly installed browsers ask the user to import data and preferences from other search engines to simplify the user experience. On Reddit however, it was shown how Microsoft Edge automatically imports data from Google Chrome and Mozilla Firefox even before the request for access.

The report came to r / Windows10 from a user who would then delete both the post and his account but leaving the thread alive, allowing users to tell their experience and complain about the ambiguity of the situation.

Other people in the comments have indeed confirmed this problem, which is that Edge would import favourites from other browsers even without permits. Only in a second moment, after the refusal expressed by the user, the second most used search engine in the world would delete any data.

A Microsoft spokesman spoke on the matter via Windows Central, explaining that “When first started, the Microsoft Edge request offers users the option to keep or discard imported data. In the event that the user terminates the program without completing the setting, some data may remain on the Edge browser “.

On Reddit instead, Microsoft replied briefly trying to cheer up the user regarding the protection of their privacy, stating that it is important for the company to leave every decision to those who use their search engine, now also on Windows 7 and 8.1.