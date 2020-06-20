Tech NewsAppsWindows
Updated:

Microsoft Edge arrives on Windows 7 and 8.1 via Windows Update

By Brian Adam
0
0

Most Viewd

AppsBrian Adam -

How to become a woman or a man with the FaceApp application

The fashion for gender change photographs has returned thanks to an application that not only makes transformation simple, but...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam -

5 apps in addition to FaceApp with which you can transform your photos

There is something that nobody has told you about FaceApp and how it can use your information, so here...
Read more
ScienceBrian Adam -

A dark matter experiment finds something … but not what it was looking for

An experiment for dark matter research has finally announced that it has found something, but it is not what...
Read more
ScienceBrian Adam -

This 518 million year old arthropod is unlike any creature that exists today

Lo Xiaocaris luoi, a 518 million-year-old creature similar to a shrimp, he did not have a single "weapon" available,...
Read more
EntertainmentBrian Adam -

Netflix secret codes in 2020 (updated list)

Sometimes it is difficult to find something that we really want to see on Netflix, but with these secret...
Read more
Editor's PickBrian Adam -

Earth and Venus meet in this magnificent photo taken from Mars

Curiosity is a mission that - initially - was to last two years, but almost eight have passed. The...
Read more
CybersecurityBrian Adam -

Google Play Store: Over 60 Android apps, games and themes as a gift today

Today Android Google Play Store gifts. The search engine shop, specifically, gives more 60 applications, games, themes, icons and customization...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam -

Whatsapp: group calls and video calls are also arriving on PC

A few days after the first rumours about the super update for Whatsapp, which will mark the arrival of...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Microsoft Edge arrives on Windows 7 and 8.1 via Windows Update

Microsoft Edge marked a real revolution for the Redmond company’s browsers. However, at the time of the announcement, the company of Satya Nadella had revealed that on Windows 7 and 8.1 the installation would be possible only through manual download, but judging by what emerged, Big M would change its strategy.

Apparently, in fact, in an attempt to increase its user base as much as possible, Microsoft would have started the Edge distribution through Windows Update even for users who use the old versions of their operating system, namely Windows 7 and Windows 8.1.

The reports were collected by Neowin, who talks about some users who would have the notification of availability from WinUpdate.

The look is particularly interesting if you count who we are talking about two operating systems no longer supported. For Seven, Microsoft discontinued support a few months ago, forcing companies and those who were unable to upgrade to Ten to pay an annual subscription to continue receiving security patches. For Windows 8.1, however, mainstream support ended over two years ago and Microsoft has committed to releasing only the security updates until January 10, 2023, as indicated on the dedicated page.

Microsoft’s willingness to capitalize as much as possible on the success of Edge, which has been promoted by users, is therefore evident. A few days ago the Edge rollout started also through Windows 10 Windows Update.

More Articles Like This

Unieuro, 200 Euro discount on an HP gaming notebook with GeForce GTX 1660

Gaming Brian Adam -
In the last flyer of Unieuro there is ainteresting promotion on an HP Pavilion gaming computer, on which you can save 200 Euros compared...
Read more

iOS knows no fragmentation: iOS 13 installed on 92% of iPhones!

Apple Brian Adam -
We are sure that this data will be taken up by Apple during the keynote of June 22, when in all probability it will...
Read more

Alex Kidd in Miracle World, retro analysis

Game Reviews Brian Adam -
Master System saw a hero born who will come back to life very soon. Retro review Alex Kidd in Miracle World, the epic start...
Read more

The Outer Worlds, Switch review

Game Reviews Brian Adam -
We analyze the latest Obsidian for Nintendo Switch and we clear the doubts about the port that Virtuos has made. Is the result worth...
Read more

Warface Breakout: review of Crytek’s tactical spin off

Game Reviews Brian Adam -
Warface Breakout is nothing more than a spin-off of the free to play FPS Warface, an attempt to revive the list of tactical shooters...
Read more

WhatsApp: reported chat problems and last unavailable logins, here’s what happens

Tech News Brian Adam -
It seems that in the last hours Whatsapp is having more than one problem. In fact, it seems that the famous Facebook messaging app...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY