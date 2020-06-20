Microsoft Edge arrives on Windows 7 and 8.1 via Windows Update

Microsoft Edge marked a real revolution for the Redmond company’s browsers. However, at the time of the announcement, the company of Satya Nadella had revealed that on Windows 7 and 8.1 the installation would be possible only through manual download, but judging by what emerged, Big M would change its strategy.

Apparently, in fact, in an attempt to increase its user base as much as possible, Microsoft would have started the Edge distribution through Windows Update even for users who use the old versions of their operating system, namely Windows 7 and Windows 8.1.

The reports were collected by Neowin, who talks about some users who would have the notification of availability from WinUpdate.

The look is particularly interesting if you count who we are talking about two operating systems no longer supported. For Seven, Microsoft discontinued support a few months ago, forcing companies and those who were unable to upgrade to Ten to pay an annual subscription to continue receiving security patches. For Windows 8.1, however, mainstream support ended over two years ago and Microsoft has committed to releasing only the security updates until January 10, 2023, as indicated on the dedicated page.

Microsoft’s willingness to capitalize as much as possible on the success of Edge, which has been promoted by users, is therefore evident. A few days ago the Edge rollout started also through Windows 10 Windows Update.