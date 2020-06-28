Tech NewsAppsTech GiantsMicrosoft
Microsoft Edge and AdBlock don’t get along, that’s what happens

By Brian Adam
Microsoft Edge and AdBlock don't get along, that's what happens

Microsoft Edge and AdBlock don’t seem to get along. After some reports from users, the company confirmed that the browser of the Redmond company causes various problems on YouTube if the AdBlock extension is installed.

The AdBlock and AdBlock Plus issue affects Edge in any operating system, including Windows 7 and 8.1, and does not allow video playback via YouTube. As stated on the Tech Community forums, “The Media team has received several reports regarding this bug, which consists of a black screen in the video player during the upload. This problem occurs on Microsoft Edge on any OS. “

The message that appears to the public is the following: “An error has occurred. Try later.” To avoid it, the user must disable any extension that blocks advertisements just like the most popular AdBlock. Finally, just reload the web page by pressing F5 and the video will be visible without any interruption due to similar problems.

This remedy is only temporary, waiting for an update that permanently fixes the bug. A possible cause could also be the latest Windows 10 May 2020 Update, known for the many problems it has caused to the user.

In the event that it should reappear even after these steps, Microsoft has requested through its official channels to report any possible bug. To do this, just have Microsoft Edge open and simultaneously press Shift + Alt + I in the browser.

