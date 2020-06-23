Microsoft closes with Mixer: from July 22 users will automatically jump to Facebook Gaming

We are well used to seeing how some companies, more than established firms, fail to launch products, something that also happens and on a good number of occasions in the software world. Google is one of the best known in this regard and there we have tools such as Google+, Wave, Inbox …

Google is one of the best known, but not the only one. Microsoft also has its place in this list (Groove Music is the first example that comes to mind) and has just expanded the list of failures with a new tool that will not see days of glorious future. Bad news for Mixer users, the proper alternative to standing up to Twitch.

Goodbye Mixer, hello Facebook Gaming

It should be remembered for those who do not know, that Mixer is the streaming platform for Microsoft games, Twitch-style, a tool launched in May 2017 after the purchase of Beam that allows the retransmission of video game games from Windows 10 or Xbox One. A multi-system application, as it also has a presence on iOS and Android. And now, after three years, it’s time to get to the end of the road.

A failure that draws attention, because a few days ago the application was updated on iOS and Android. And yet Mixer comes to an end that, not unexpectedly, is no longer painful for users of a platform who, to a greater or lesser extent, were faithful to Mixer. Those affected see how now they have no other option than make the jump to a rival platform as is Facebook Gaming.

And is that when talking about streaming live games, it is clear that Twitch is the dominant app, followed by YouTube and Facebook Gaming. And it is the latter that takes the witness of Mixer, something that Phil Spencer, Microsoft’s game boss, has made clear in The Verge.

“I think the Mixer community is really going to benefit from the broad audience Facebook has through its properties, and the skills to reach players in a very seamless way through Facebook’s social platform.”

The current users of Mixer will see how all the content and functions that used Facebook Gaming were migrated before July 22, the date on which all content has to be automatically redirected to the Facebook platform. In addition and as a thank you, current Mixer users will have the status of partners with Facebook Gaming.

In those cases in which they will use the Mixer monetization program, they will also be able to choose to be part of the Facebook Level Up program and in the case of having a favourable balance on July 22, they will recover that balance in the form of a credit card to use on Xbox.

Further, the technology used by Microsoft in Mixer is not lostThe company ensures that improvements already present, such as the low latency of streaming video or real-time interaction, can be applied to proprietary developments such as Project xCloud.

