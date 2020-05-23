Microsoft brings Edge to version 83 for all users: these are the improvements that reach all users

It was more than three months ago, when on January 15 Microsoft launched the new Edge based on Chromium. It was time to retire to the Edge that until now had been used and start testing, outside the testing channel, the renewed Microsoft browser.

And now, it’s time to talk about a new update that comes to the stable version of Edge with improvements and features that have already been tested on the Canary, Dev and Beta channels. Getting the new Edge) is very easy and now you can try the new update (version 83.0.478.37) that arrives to add improvements to the stable version of Edge, a update that reaches all supported platforms.

Improvements and new features

Microsoft Edge updates will now roll out gradually . Going forward, Microsoft Edge updates will be rolled out over several days to avoid potential errors during installation. Automatic updates will continue to arrive without issue but in the form of rolling deployments.

. Going forward, Microsoft Edge updates will be rolled out over several days to avoid potential errors during installation. Automatic updates will continue to arrive without issue but in the form of rolling deployments. There have been several improvements to the Microsoft Defender SmartScreen service such as enhanced protection against malicious sites that redirect on load and top-level frame blocking, which completely replaces malicious sites with Microsoft Defender’s SmartScreen security page. Top-level raster blocking prevents audio and other media from being played by the malicious site, providing an easier and less confusing experience.

such as enhanced protection against malicious sites that redirect on load and top-level frame blocking, which completely replaces malicious sites with Microsoft Defender’s SmartScreen security page. Top-level raster blocking prevents audio and other media from being played by the malicious site, providing an easier and less confusing experience. Thanks to user feedback, it is now may exempt certain cookies from automatic deletion when the browser is closed. This option is useful if there is a site that users do not want to log out of, but still want all other cookies to be cleared when the browser is closed. To use this function, it is necessary to go to the route “edge: // settings / clearBrowsingDataOnClose” and activate the “Cookies and other site data” option.

when the browser is closed. This option is useful if there is a site that users do not want to log out of, but still want all other cookies to be cleared when the browser is closed. To use this function, it is necessary to go to the route and activate the “Cookies and other site data” option. Automatic profile change is now available to help access content more easily between profiles. If multiple profiles are used at work, they can be verified by navigating to a site that requires authentication of a work or school account while remaining in the personal profile.

to help access content more easily between profiles. If multiple profiles are used at work, they can be verified by navigating to a site that requires authentication of a work or school account while remaining in the personal profile. In Collections now ** you can use drag and drop to add an item to a collectionv without opening the collection. During the drag and drop operation, you can also choose a location in the collection list where you want to place the item.

In the Collections multiple items can be added to a collection instead of adding one item at a time. To add multiple elements, you have to select the elements and then drag them to a collection or if you prefer, select the elements, right click and then choose the collection where to send the elements.

instead of adding one item at a time. To add multiple elements, you have to select the elements and then drag them to a collection or if you prefer, select the elements, right click and then choose the collection where to send the elements. Now you can add all the tabs in an Edge window to a new collection without adding them individually. To do this, you have to right click on any tab and choose “Add all tabs to a new collection”.

without adding them individually. To do this, you have to right click on any tab and choose “Add all tabs to a new collection”. Extension synchronization is now available so that we can have all extensions synchronized on all their devices. To use this function, click on the ellipsis in the menu bar, select “Settings” and in the profile, click on “Synchronize” to see the synchronization options. In “Profiles / Synchronization”, use the lever to “Enable Extensions”. If we don’t want to use this option, we can use the SyncTypesListDisabled group policy to disable extension synchronization.

so that we can have all extensions synchronized on all their devices. To use this function, click on the ellipsis in the menu bar, select “Settings” and in the profile, click on “Synchronize” to see the synchronization options. In “Profiles / Synchronization”, use the lever to “Enable Extensions”. If we don’t want to use this option, we can use the SyncTypesListDisabled group policy to disable extension synchronization. The message on the “Downloads” administration page has been improved for unsafe downloads that have been blocked.

for unsafe downloads that have been blocked. Improvements have been added to the immersive reader adding support for Adverbs in the experience of the parts of the speech that we have in Immersive Reader. As we read an article within the immersive reader, we can open the grammar tools and activate the adverbs within the parts of the speech to highlight all the adverbs on the page.

adding support for Adverbs in the experience of the parts of the speech that we have in Immersive Reader. As we read an article within the immersive reader, we can open the grammar tools and activate the adverbs within the parts of the speech to highlight all the adverbs on the page. As improvements to the immersive reader The ability to select any content has been added on a web page and open it in Immersive Reader. This ability allows users to use the immersive reader and all learning tools, such as Line Focus and Read Aloud, on all websites.

on a web page and open it in Immersive Reader. This ability allows users to use the immersive reader and all learning tools, such as Line Focus and Read Aloud, on all websites. Link doctor provides host fix and search query to users when they misspelled a URL.

Users are now allowed to save settings by launching an external protocol for a specific site. Users can configure the ExternalProtocolDialogShowAlwaysOpenCheckbox policy to enable or disable this feature.

Users can set Microsoft Edge as their default browser directly from Microsoft Edge Settings. To enable this function, you must go to the route “edge: // settings / defaultBrowser” and click “Set as Default”.

directly from Microsoft Edge Settings. To enable this function, you must go to the route and click “Set as Default”. Several DevTools updates have been added, including new remote debugging support, UI improvements, and more. For more details, see What’s New in DevTools (Microsoft Edge 83).

The MCAS (Microsoft Cloud Access Security) warning scenario is now available, which allows administrators to configure warn , a new category of MCAS blocks, where the user can override an MCAS block page.

, a new category of MCAS blocks, where the user can override an MCAS block page. Do not allow synchronous XmlHttpRequest on page discard. Synchronous sending of XmlHttpRequests during web page download is eliminated, resulting in improved browser performance and reliability, but may affect web applications that have not yet been updated to use more modern web APIs, such as sendBeacon and fetch.

Policy updates

15 new policies have been added. Updated administrative templates can be downloaded from the Microsoft Edge Enterprise home page. The following new policies have been added.

AllowSurfGame – Allow surf game.

AllowTokenBindingForUrls – Configure the list of sites for which Microsoft Edge will attempt to establish a token binding.

BingAdsSuppression – Blocks all ads in Bing search results.

BuiltinCertificateVerifierEnabled – Determines whether the embedded certificate verifier will be used to verify server certificates.

ClearCachedImagesAndFilesOnExit – Clear cached images and files when Microsoft Edge is closed.

ConfigureShare: configure the Share experience.

DeleteDataOnMigration – Delete old browser data on migration.

DnsOverHttpsMode – Controls DNS over HTTPS mode.

DnsOverHttpsTemplates: Specify the URI template of the desired DNS-over-HTTPS resolver.

(FamilySafetySettingsEnabled) (https://docs.microsoft.com/DeployEdge/microsoft-edge-policies#familysafetysettingsenabled – Allows users to configure family security.

LocalProvidersEnabled – Allows suggestions from local providers.

ScrollToTextFragmentEnabled – Enables scrolling to the specified text in URL fragments.

ScreenCaptureAllowed: Allow or deny screen capture.

SyncTypesListDisabled – Configure the list of types that are excluded from synchronization.

NativeWindowOcclusionEnabled: – Enable native Windows hiding.

The new Edge can be downloaded from this link within the test channels, while to get the update of the new Edge you can do it by accessing it from the browser in the menu “Settings> About” as we already saw in the tutorial that we saw in its day.