Microsoft announces the arrival of the new Edge to teams of educational centers and companies: Edge Legacy continues to lose ground

With Chromium-based Edge already mature, Microsoft continues with the distribution of its brand new browser. With a January release for Windows 10, we saw how it was from June when the company released a version for Windows 7 and Windows 8.1.

Also in June, Microsoft started enabling the update to the new Edge via Windows Update on all Windows 10 based computers. And now, almost a month later, Microsoft Brings Edge to Educational and Business Center Devices.

Edge Legacy continues to lose ground

Edge Legacy, the one based on EdgeHTML, is increasingly cornered and now it is companies and educational centres that will be able to enjoy the new Edge with a Chromium engine. Microsoft has announced that They are launching the new Edge browser through Windows Update.

We recently started rolling out the new Microsoft Edge browser for Windows 10 devices with Windows Update, following the plan we outlined in January that excluded educational and commercial devices. We are now providing an update on that plan.

Starting July 30, 2020, Microsoft will update Microsoft Edge Legacy to the new Microsoft Edge browser using Windows Update on Windows 10 devices in education and business. This update will not affect devices in education and business updated by Windows Update for Business (WUfB) or by Windows Server Update Services (WSUS). Updates will first focus on educational devices to accommodate back-to-school time. We will share a business timeline at a later date.

If in the previous distribution, the devices used in educational and commercial centres had been removed, now Microsoft sees the opportunity for the jump to be carried out and that does not mean a decrease in security. Yes, are left aside, for now, all those running Windows Updates for Business (WUfB) or Windows Server Update Services (WSUS).

The new Edge offers compared to the previous version, a large number of improvements and although for its youth, still has some flaws to fix regarding Edge LegacyThese will be corrected in a short period of time to achieve a high degree of satisfaction among users and to ensure that Edge’s penetration continues at a good pace in the market.

Track | Neowin

More information | Microsoft