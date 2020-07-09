Microsoft announces many new features arriving on the Teams platform

In recent months, the use of platforms such as Teams in the workplace has increased dramatically, also due to the Coronavirus emergency. For this reason, Microsoft has decided to further expand the functionality available to users, with a substantial update.

Thanks to the analysis of the scenario and trends, Microsoft has developed a number of new features in Microsoft Teams designed to encourage productivity and learning, for business and education users, in order to improve relationships and reduce fatigue, make virtual interactions even more natural and engaging, streamline processes and optimize time.

The main news of Teams that Microsoft will make available during the year:

Together mode: it is a new model that uses Artificial Intelligence to digitally position all participants on shared background, in order to increase the sense of proximity, as if users were sitting in the same meeting room or in a class. This new experience also helps to focus on facial expressions and body language, facilitating the understanding of non-verbal signals, fundamental in the processes of human interaction.

Dynamic view: gives the user greater control over how to view shared files and the ability to display content alongside specific participants, allowing you to customize the meeting view based on your needs and to segment into groups.

Video filters: through the filters available on Microsoft Teams you can adjust the brightness and attenuate the focus of the camera to check your appearance before the start of a meeting.

Reflect messaging extension: available from the coming weeks, it will offer managers, managers and teachers the opportunity to check the sentiment of their team or students by installing the Reflect extension from GiftHub. It will allow you to ask your work team for verification questions, suggested by the software or customized according to your needs, with the possibility of keeping the answers anonymous and probing the emotional state of the group/class.

Live reactions: will allow you to interact during a meeting using the emojis that will be displayed on the screen of the participants in reaction to the interventions. In the future, PowerPoint Live Presentations will also land on Teams.

Chat bubbles (the centrality of chats): To make the use of chat within Microsoft Teams even more functional, without manually opening the conversation window to view exchanges between users, the software will allow you to view the chats sent during a meeting on the screens of all meeting participants, making the chat conversation even more central.

Speaker attribution for live subtitles and transcription: live subtitles are already an option, but Microsoft Teams will soon include the possibility of attributing them to a specific speaker so that confusion cannot arise between those who say what. In addition, the transcripts in real-time, arriving from this year, will offer the user an additional opportunity to keep up with the conversation and at the end, they will be automatically saved within the meeting.

Interactive meetings for more than 1000 participants: to make the meetings even more interactive, including the ability to chat, reactivate the audio to speak and activate the video for real-time collaboration, Teams is growing to support up to 1000 participants. For view-only presentation experiences that do not involve interaction, Teams welcomes up to 20 thousand participants.

Microsoft Whiteboard updates (Microsoft whiteboard): the Whiteboard will soon be updated with new features, including faster loading times, adding sticky notes, texts and drag and drop.

Task App: The Task app, which will be launched this month, will offer a new unified view of the activities of Microsoft To-Do, Planner and Outlook.

Reply suggestions: The response suggestions in the Teams chat leverage the AI ​​to create short answers based on the context of the previous message.

Touchless meeting experiences: Teams already allows people to connect and share content on meeting room tools through their mobile device or PC. By the end of the year, Teams will also allow you to share content on the Surface Hub through the new “room control” in the mobile app that will offer additional control capabilities such as the ability to mute, activate the camera, adjust the audio and leave the meeting. During the year, the voice assistant and the ability to project wirelessly will also be integrated.

Available by the end of the year only in the United States the new Microsoft Teams display devices, a new all-in-one category with environmental touchscreen and a hands-free experience enabled by Cortana, and integration with Cortana as assistant voice, which will be activated in the coming weeks for users of Microsoft 365 Enterprise in English in the US.

At the same time, Microsoft also presented the new Work Trend Index, the information of which is available in the dedicated blog post.