Microsoft and Google are allied to bring to Google Play progressive web applications better integrated in Android

Progressive web applications are here to stay. They are basically websites with steroids and extra functions. so that they are better integrated into the operating system, including operation without an Internet connection. It is becoming increasingly difficult to distinguish native apps from progressive web apps, which are now supported even by Android’s Shortcuts App.

In this line is today’s news, which brings better integration in Android to the creator of Microsoft’s progressive web applications, PWA Builder. This tool now uses Google technology under the hood for progressive web applications, with support for App Shortcuts and other Android functions.

From web to Android app in seconds

The developer of Microsoft’s progressive web applications -or PWA- joins forces with the own tool created by Google, BubbleWrap. Microsoft’s PWA Builder is a web application that makes it easy to create native versions for various operating systems, including Android, while BubbleWrap is the same, but as an Android-centric command-line tool.

PWA Builder now uses BubbleWrap technology, which allows web applications generated with this tool to better integrate with Android. For starters, with serial support to create applications that take advantage of new Web Shortcuts as Android Shortcuts App, without making any changes.

On the other hand, it adds a wide variety of customization options for Android in packaged progressive web apps to launch on Google Play. New possibilities include changing the colour of the status bar, customizing the welcome screen, the name in the launcher, using your own encryption key, changing the name of the package, the version or integrating the notifications from the application.

In practice, this represents a new step for progressive web applications are even more powerful and they differ less than those created in the old way, with native code, instead of starting from a web application. You will find this type of applications in Google Play, and PWA Builder even guides you and helps you to publish the application in the store.

