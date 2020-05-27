Tech GiantsMicrosoftTech NewsWindows
Updated:

Microsoft already has the pages with information about the new Windows 10 update

By Brian Adam
0
0

Windows 10 Spring Update release is imminent. All indications suggest that it will take place on May 28, that is, in a few hours. The 2004 version of Windows 10 has fewer and fewer secrets to offer and we won’t have to wait long to get to know it.

If there are no changes, it should be available for download in a few hours. And now the imminent launch is gathering strength when seeing how Microsoft already has the launch information page and the page of problems solved in Windows 10 version 2004 ready.

An imminent launch?

Known issues

TheWinCentral has had access to both websites (the launch information page and the resolved problems page) and although they are not public, everything seems to indicate that Redmond has already are putting the final touches on before launch final.

In those pages, yes, no reference is made to a release date but these types of websites are activated when there are only a few days left to launch in front of the public. Perhaps one more fact that confirms that we will see Windows 10 May 2020 Update (if it is called that) from tomorrow.

Windows in version 2004, does not contain known problems, according to said page. With all the problems solved, in theory, the update will provide a series of improvements that we have already been unveiling, the latest being one of the most interesting in order to shield our computers with Windows Defender.

