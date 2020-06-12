Tech GiantsMicrosoftTech NewsWindows
Updated:

Microsoft allows calls and messages between Teams and Skype users although with limitations

By Brian Adam
To speak of Microsoft applications to facilitate teamwork is to speak of Teams, but it is also obligatory to name Skype. In fact, not so many years ago that the latter was the application used in many companies to put your workers in contact.

With the arrival of Teams, Microsoft he found two tools that in some cases share similar characteristics, so it was not a bad idea that they had greater interoperability between them. A joint work that is already possible between both applications with a first step that allows communication between users of both platforms.

Cross conversations

Teams

We have seen how Teams has been gaining potential. With video calls to nine bands or virtual meetings of up to 300 people. Communication between users that is now also extended to Skype.

And is that those users both Skype and Teams, can call and write cross. From Teams, you can contact Skype users and vice versa. It is about taking advantage of the powerful set of people who work with one or another application.

This improvement Yes, with a series of limitations. In the case of conversations via text, these do not support rich format, so you cannot attach emojis, GIF … Meanwhile, if we choose to make an audio call, this is only allowed individually with another user, so group calls are not supported at this time.

Skype

And along with these two limitations, another that affects both those who use Teams and Skype equally: in neither case a user of a platform you can see and know the status of another person that makes use of the other application. Also, from Teams, you will not be able to search for a Skype user using their ID or phone number. Limitations can also be increased since IT administrators can limit the use of these options.

Each of the applications is saved for itself, therefore, some specific functions, perhaps so as not to cause a flight of users between platforms

