Wednesday, May 20, 2020
Tech NewsMicrosoft
Updated:

Microsoft advances interoperability between Teams and Skype

By Brian Adam
0
0

Most Viewd

Game ReviewsBrian Adam - 0

Mafia 2: Definitive Edition, analysis. Family, power and respect in 4K

We analyzed the remastering of Mafia 2 in its Definitive Edition. D3T Limited has been commissioned to give Empire...
Read more
Corona VirusBrian Adam - 0

Honduras will be one of the first countries to have Israel’s covid-19 vaccine

In China, the United States and Israel, work is underway to develop the covid-19 vaccine. The mayor of Choluteca...
Read more
Car TechBrian Adam - 0

Elon Musk confirms Vittorio Sgarbi on Coronavirus: "the numbers are inflated"

On the Coronavirus issue, Elon Musk has always made comments that have divided public opinion. Right from the start,...
Read more
Game ReviewsBrian Adam - 0

Deliver us the Moon, analysis. A hypnotic space odyssey

We set sail for the Moon on a playable upgradeable, but the narratively captivating journey. "We are the means for...
Read more
Social NetworksBrian Adam - 0

WhatsApp MODs: Extras that can end up banned

WhatsApp is the most famous and used instant messaging application in the world, and it is common for you...
Read more
Latest newsBrian Adam - 0

DJI Mavic 3 rumours: release date, price, specs

DJI Mavic 3 rumours: Release date, price, specs 2020 was supposed to be a big year for DJI, with several...
Read more
Corona VirusBrian Adam - 0

Xiaomi prepares a mask that disinfects with UV and serves for Face ID

Masks have become one more element of our day today. As we have already been telling you in these pages,...
Read more
CybersecurityBrian Adam - 0

You can now download the ISO of Windows 10 May 2020 Update

Windows 10 2004 (20H1), the first major update of the operating system already has an official name. It will...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Skype is one of the oldest Microsoft features. A tool to be in contact with other users that have (or not) a Microsoft account. Skype is intended for individual use but it is also an application with a strong presence in educational and professional settings.

AND in this area, it may rival Teams in some functions, the application for collaborative work from Microsoft. By agreeing on some points, it was expected that Microsoft would bet that users of both applications could interact with them. A possibility for the ** implementation functions and integration of both tools, to be a reality.

Skype and Microsoft Teams

Microsoft has decided to bet on the interoperability between both applications And the first step will be to allow Teams users to use Skype accounts to be able to contact other users of the platform.

Teams Copia

Thanks to this implementation, Teams users will be able to establish chats with Skype users and make VoIP calls and it will only be necessary to have an email address of the Microsoft account that they have associated. An improvement that will reach all Office 365 customers.

For now, there is no date set for this integration to start And Microsoft has also not determined whether interoperability between Teams and the consumer version of Skype will be phased in. In this sense, from DR.Windows they point out that
This enhancement may depend on whether the organization’s IT administrators can enable it on affected computers.

Skype would end up having a presence in Teams and Microsoft would seek to have a single application, for both personal and professional use. It is the consequence of the development of a successor to Skype for Business, and the consumer version of Skype. We expect a version for Teams users later this year and we have to see how Microsoft fits into this roadmap.

More Articles Like This

Return to Google Nexus 5: a legend that maintains fluidity almost seven years later

Android Brian Adam - 0
In the days of Google Pixel, terminals that represent the Google concept of how a smartphone should be, we wanted to remember the Google...
Read more

Dead or School, analysis

Game Reviews Brian Adam - 0
We analyze the conversion for consoles of this metroidvania cut title located in a future post apocalyptic and with a female, Hisako, of protagonist There...
Read more

Nokia 6.2 review: the Android One catalog evolves with a firm step

Android Brian Adam - 0
During the last IFA fair, held in early September, HMD Global officially presented the new Nokia 6.2 and Nokia 7.2 to succeed the Nokia...
Read more

WhatsApp: You can now change the color of the app icon

Social Networks Brian Adam - 0
You can customize the icon of your app by choosing your favourite colour, now WhatsApp will adapt to your style and combine with your...
Read more

Huawei Mate 30 Pro, Review

Game Reviews Brian Adam - 0
We review the controversial smartphone of the Chinese company and take it to the limit We have finally reached a resolution after exhaustively testing...
Read more

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro, review: how to conquer the mid-range

Android Brian Adam - 0
Mediatek returns to the mid-range and it does it from the hand of Xiaomi with its Redmi Note 8 Pro. Because yes, the mid-range...
Read more
MicrosoftBrian Adam - 0

Microsoft advances interoperability between Teams and Skype

Skype is one of the oldest Microsoft features. A tool to be in contact with other users that have...
Read more
Android

Return to Google Nexus 5: a legend that maintains fluidity almost seven years later

Brian Adam - 0
In the days of Google Pixel, terminals that represent the Google concept of how a smartphone should be, we wanted to remember the Google...
Read more
Game Reviews

Dead or School, analysis

Brian Adam - 0
We analyze the conversion for consoles of this metroidvania cut title located in a future post apocalyptic and with a female, Hisako, of protagonist There...
Read more
Android

Nokia 6.2 review: the Android One catalog evolves with a firm step

Brian Adam - 0
During the last IFA fair, held in early September, HMD Global officially presented the new Nokia 6.2 and Nokia 7.2 to succeed the Nokia...
Read more
Economy

British Parliament approves new postbrexit immigration system

Brian Adam - 0
The new legislation will abolish, at the end of the transition period that expires on December 31, the specific migration rights of citizens of...
Read more
Social Networks

WhatsApp: You can now change the color of the app icon

Brian Adam - 0
You can customize the icon of your app by choosing your favourite colour, now WhatsApp will adapt to your style and combine with your...
Read more
Game Reviews

Huawei Mate 30 Pro, Review

Brian Adam - 0
We review the controversial smartphone of the Chinese company and take it to the limit We have finally reached a resolution after exhaustively testing...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY