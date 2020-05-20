Microsoft advances interoperability between Teams and Skype

Skype is one of the oldest Microsoft features. A tool to be in contact with other users that have (or not) a Microsoft account. Skype is intended for individual use but it is also an application with a strong presence in educational and professional settings.

AND in this area, it may rival Teams in some functions, the application for collaborative work from Microsoft. By agreeing on some points, it was expected that Microsoft would bet that users of both applications could interact with them. A possibility for the ** implementation functions and integration of both tools, to be a reality.

Skype and Microsoft Teams

Microsoft has decided to bet on the interoperability between both applications And the first step will be to allow Teams users to use Skype accounts to be able to contact other users of the platform.





Thanks to this implementation, Teams users will be able to establish chats with Skype users and make VoIP calls and it will only be necessary to have an email address of the Microsoft account that they have associated. An improvement that will reach all Office 365 customers.

For now, there is no date set for this integration to start And Microsoft has also not determined whether interoperability between Teams and the consumer version of Skype will be phased in. In this sense, from DR.Windows they point out that

This enhancement may depend on whether the organization’s IT administrators can enable it on affected computers.

Skype would end up having a presence in Teams and Microsoft would seek to have a single application, for both personal and professional use. It is the consequence of the development of a successor to Skype for Business, and the consumer version of Skype. We expect a version for Teams users later this year and we have to see how Microsoft fits into this roadmap.