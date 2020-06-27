Latest news
Michael Martin to be elected Taoiseach and new coalition to be formed on historic day

By Brian Adam
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

The formation of the coalition today will be a historic change in Ireland’s story, which will mean that the political elite, Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael, will be in government together

Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin will be elected as Taoiseach of Ireland this morning at a plenary sitting of the Dáil in the Convention Center on Spencer Dock in Dublin.

It was announced last night that the people of Fianna Fáil, Fine Gael and the Green Party had accepted the program of government agreed by the party leaders.

Michael Martin said last night that the new Government would face great challenges but that there was a “good opportunity” as well.

Ministers of the new government are appointed in the afternoon, 140 days after the general election. Fianna Fáil will appoint six ministers, Fine Gael six and the Green Party three.

The formation of the coalition today will be a historic change in the story of Ireland, which will bring about the fierceness of the political elite, Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael, in government together almost a century after the Civil War, which led to both parties.

It will be the Green Party’s second time joining governments. Today’s Leinster House cannot be held by a Dáil session at which all TDs can attend because of social exclusion.

The session will begin at the Conference Center at 10.30 am and the referee and helper of each person nominated for the position of Taoiseach will have five minutes each.

Each party or group who has not nominated anyone for the Taoiseach’s post will then have ten minutes.

The candidates will be put to the vote and the Ceann Comhairle will invite Micheál Martin to make a brief statement.

The House is then adjourned to allow Martin the opportunity to receive the seal of his new office from President Michael D. Higgins in Áras an Uachtaráin. The ceremony in Áras is expected to be around 12.30.

Who will be the minister of the Gaeltacht if the government market is successful?

With the seal of his office, Michael Martin will address his new office in Government Buildings and appoint his ministers. Fianna Fáil will appoint six ministers, Fine Gael six and the Green Party three. Leo Varadkar will nominate Fine Gael ministers and Éamon Ryan his party’s ministers.

It is envisaged that the Dáil will meet again at 4.30 pm in the Conference Center so that the Dáil blessings will be given to the new ministers to be nominated.

There will then be 10o minutes to give a talk on the nominations. The Taoiseach and other leaders will have 10 minutes to speak.

Conradh na Gaeilge and others expect a senior minister to deal with Irish and Gaeltacht affairs for the first time since 2011.

