Fianna Fáil leader Michéal Martin is elected Taoiseach at a special sitting of the Dáil which is taking place in the National Conference Center in Dublin today.

93 TDs voted in favour and 63 against. Three people abstained. Michael Martin and Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald were both nominated for the Taoiseach’s post and TDs debated before voting.

For the first time, Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael are coming together in a coalition.

Former Taoiseach Michael Martin, leader of Fine Gael Leo Varadkar, claimed that this coalition put an end to civil war politics, as he said.

Leo Varadkar and Micheál Martin in conversation

The Green Party will also join the coalition after members of the three parties yesterday accepted the government program agreed by the leaders almost two weeks ago.

Green Alliance leader Éamon Ryan said Michael Martin was fully qualified to be Taoiseach.

Éamon Ryan pointed out that Micheál Martin is a man who embraces change and is attentive in times of crisis

Leader of the Green Alliance, Éamon Ryan

In addition to the election of the Taoiseach, it is understood that most Government Ministers will be appointed later today.

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald

During the debate, Mary Lou McDonald argued that Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael had joined forces to keep other parties out of government. She said that Sinn Féin would be the most effective opposition party ever.

Nine new Independent TDs are supporting the new coalition. They are Michael Lowry, Noel Grealish, Cathal Berry, Peter Fitzpatrick, Richard O’Donoghue, Verona Murphy, Matt Shanahan, Michael McNamara and Marian Harkin.