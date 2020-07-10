Latest newsTop Stories
Updated:

Meteorological organization warns: in the next 5 years temperatures warmer than 1 ° C

By Brian Adam
0
0

Most Viewd

Latest newsBrian Adam -

In the Alps the ice has turned pink and this is not good news

In the Alps, near the Presena glacier, on the Gavia pass and in other places, the ice is turning...
Read more
ScienceBrian Adam -

Earth’s magnetic field could reverse 10 times faster than expected

Every few hundred thousand years or so, the Earth's magnetic field is reversed, changing its position: magnetic north becomes...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam -

Facebook dark mode reaches iOS and Android apps

The Facebook dark mode is now available for iOS and Android devices. Find out how to activate it. At last! Officially,...
Read more
EntertainmentBrian Adam -

Netflix secret codes in 2020 (updated list)

Sometimes it is difficult to find something that we really want to see on Netflix, but with these secret...
Read more
ElectronicsBrian Adam -

Samsung Odyssey G7 Review: the ultra curved QLED gaming monitor

Samsung's new range of gaming monitors is cured in appearance and offers an excellent gaming experience, even at high...
Read more
How to?Brian Adam -

So you can share your Facebook avatar as a WhatsApp sticker

Facebook and WhatsApp are linked, so now you can share your new avatar as a sticker in your conversations. (Photo:...
Read more
AndroidBrian Adam -

Google Maps now also shows traffic lights, but it’s a feature still under test

Google Maps brought many new features to both Android and iOS during the quarantine to allow travelers to move...
Read more
Smart GadgetsBrian Adam -

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3, here are some official photos and a teaser trailer

The latest leaks of the new Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 leaked thanks to Max Weinbach had already convinced the...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Meteorological organization warns: in the next 5 years temperatures warmer than 1 ° C

According to the World Meteorological Organization, which includes 191 member states and territories, the average annual temperature will probably be at least 1 ° C above pre-industrial levels over the next five years. There is also a 20% probability of exceeding 1.5 ° C above the average levels of 1850-1900 in at least a year.

The temperatures in the next five years, from 2020 to 2024, are most likely between 0.91 ° ​​C and 1.59 ° C above pre-industrial levels. “This study shows – with a high level of scientific expertise – the enormous challenge that awaits us to achieve the objective of the Paris Agreement on climate change to maintain an increase in global temperature in this century well below 2 ° C compared to pre-industrial levels and to continue efforts to limit the temperature to rise further to 1.5 ° C” says WMO Secretary-General Petteri Taalas.

These forecasts do not take into account changes in gas emissions due to the closure of activities due to coronavirus. “The impact of the drop in emissions this year is not expected to result in a reduction in atmospheric CO2 concentrations that are driving increases in global temperature“, continues Taalas.

There is a 70% chance that there will be – at least – a month warmer than 1.5 ° C compared to pre-industrial levels in the next five years. The North North Atlantic region may have stronger western winds, causing more storms in Western Europe in the future. High latitude regions are also likely to be more humid than in the recent past.

The situation does not seem to be the best.

You May also Like to Read:

More Articles Like This

Recommend an all-Ireland common travel policy

Latest news Brian Adam -
A public health expert has said that traveling across bovines is one of the major ways of spreading Covid-19 disease and that the same...
Read more

The Department of Education 'regretted' that material about the reopening of schools was not made available in Irish

Latest news Brian Adam -
The Department does not intend to send documents sent to all schools in the country in English only to Gaeltacht and all-Irish schools in...
Read more

Euronics, the fake prize competition scam is back: keep an eye on the SMS!

Latest news Brian Adam -
In the past few hours, several users have received an SMS apparently made payable to Euronics containing a link to participate in sweepstakes, which...
Read more

Anxiety that Irish students would stop in youth hostels

Latest news Brian Adam -
Documents received by RTÉ Raidió na Gaeltachta show that the Department of the Gaeltacht was very concerned that Irish Colleges would face major difficulties...
Read more

Hygiene, examinations to be arranged before opening of schools

Latest news Brian Adam -
The Secretary General of the Department of Education told the Oireachtas committee on Covid-19 that the Department's most urgent priority is to ensure that...
Read more

Two people arrested on heroin found in Cork

Latest news Brian Adam -
Gardai have arrested two men abroad through a kilogram of the heroin drug found in Cork city last night. Drugs found in a car on...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY