Meteorological organization warns: in the next 5 years temperatures warmer than 1 ° C

According to the World Meteorological Organization, which includes 191 member states and territories, the average annual temperature will probably be at least 1 ° C above pre-industrial levels over the next five years. There is also a 20% probability of exceeding 1.5 ° C above the average levels of 1850-1900 in at least a year.

The temperatures in the next five years, from 2020 to 2024, are most likely between 0.91 ° ​​C and 1.59 ° C above pre-industrial levels. “This study shows – with a high level of scientific expertise – the enormous challenge that awaits us to achieve the objective of the Paris Agreement on climate change to maintain an increase in global temperature in this century well below 2 ° C compared to pre-industrial levels and to continue efforts to limit the temperature to rise further to 1.5 ° C” says WMO Secretary-General Petteri Taalas.

These forecasts do not take into account changes in gas emissions due to the closure of activities due to coronavirus. “The impact of the drop in emissions this year is not expected to result in a reduction in atmospheric CO2 concentrations that are driving increases in global temperature“, continues Taalas.

There is a 70% chance that there will be – at least – a month warmer than 1.5 ° C compared to pre-industrial levels in the next five years. The North North Atlantic region may have stronger western winds, causing more storms in Western Europe in the future. High latitude regions are also likely to be more humid than in the recent past.

The situation does not seem to be the best.