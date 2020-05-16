Messenger Rooms arrives in Mexico: how to use it step by step

The app that came to Mexico to stay: this is how the Messenger Rooms video call rooms are used.

As a result of this health contingency, the way we communicate with our friends, families and colleagues has evolved a lot, and it is a new opportunity to adopt ingenious ways to connect. That is why we explain to you how Messenger Rooms video call rooms are used.

Messenger Rooms arrived in Mexico after several years with presence in other English-speaking countries; If you take a look at your Facebook home you will realize that you can already start creating rooms to talk to the people you want.

Users of multiple networks

Best of all, users can come not only from Facebook, but from Messenger, WhatsApp and Instagram, because you surely have a late family friend who prefers to keep only one.

Up to 50 active people

A great advantage of Messenger Rooms is that it will be possible to make calls up to fifty people simultaneously and without a time limit … this way you cannot guarantee that anyone important missed your cyber birthday meeting.

Currently the option is integrated only in Facebook, either in the iOS and Android version; Although the tool will be integrating functions, at the moment it only allows to make a room with 17 people and with users of this social network. It will be later when Messenger Rooms allows up to 50 participants to enter regardless of which of these four networks they use, as long as you have that person in your contacts.

How to use Messenger Rooms?

The first thing you should do is verify that you have the latest version of Facebook in your App Store or in your Play Store, it may already be even if you do not receive any type of notification.

After this, go to the start of your Facebook, there you will see some icons below the option to write a state. In these two different options appear: create a room or, greet a specific friend.

Create a room

If you are interested in making a whole room with several friends simultaneously, you must click on the first option, or you can also create them through the Messenger application, since it is right through this server where video calls are made.

Define the time

If you create a room from the start of Facebook, you can set a session start time when you want to do it, invite the people you want and change the name of the room. This name may be the reason for the session: for example “month end meeting” or “Mario’s birthday”.

If you create a room with a future time, your guests will receive a pre-invitation and a reminder at the time of the session.

Share your room with a url

Once you have successfully created your room, a url (a link) will be generated, which you can share through the medium you want, so you can invite someone else as long as you are a Facebook user (who is not) and edit details of its settings. These urls can only be opened through the Google Chrome browser.

The famous filters!

We love filters and it seems that it is a modality that we are not willing to sacrifice, so if you enter a room through the Messenger app on your smartphone, you can use them, as well as some filters available in the tool, in addition to being able to share your screen.

If you wish, you can join a room with audio and / or camera disabled, as any application to make video calls allows.

What would a party be without a host

You may not have anything in common with the other members of the video call, so staying connected with them to discuss the weather would be uncomfortable. So if the host leaves the room although leaving it active, all participants will be notified that the host has left and that they can re-join when the host returns.

Close the room

When your session ends, it is important that you close the session so that it does not remain active, you continue to receive notifications and guests can continue to access. The host has the option of limiting access to participants who no longer want them to log in – for example, in case a session started and do not want interruptions – although in the case of Messenger Rooms, the host does not have the ability to mute all participants, unlike other applications to make video calls.

For the moment, just wait for the upgrade that Messenger Rooms makes to be able to integrate Facebook, Messenger, Instagram and WhatsApp users in the same room

