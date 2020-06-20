Merkel's commitment to the electric car points the way to the EU

Angela Merkel is increasing the power of her commitment to the electric vehicle. The German chancellor wants to build a million recharging points over the next decade to encourage purchases of this type of vehicle. If the European Union wants to meet its emission reduction targets, it will need around six times that figure when it comes to charging points. At a time when Covid-19 is devastating the budgets of the least financially robust countries, reaching the goal will not be easy.

Merkel's most striking move in this field has been the push for subsidies of up to € 6,000 for German buyers of electric vehicles. Although it is less attractive, the plan to increase the recharging points to a million from the current 27,730 is more important. Analysts point to the relative lack of charging infrastructure as the main barrier for consumers to leave behind traditional fuels.

The European Union also needs these points. The transport sector represents a quarter of total greenhouse gas emissions and the club of countries aims to have zero net carbon emissions by 2050. This objective implies that by 2030 there will be 30 million electric vehicles in circulation through the European roads, which would be equivalent to a third of the total Union traffic.

Although sales of these vehicles more than doubled their market share in year-on-year terms during the first quarter of 2020, this was due to the collapse of overall vehicle demand. Electric cars still account for less than one in ten registrations, according to data from the European Association of Automobile Manufacturers.

The approximately 6.1 million recharging points that some experts estimate will be necessary to support 30 million electric vehicles is 37 times higher than the current community recharging network, which is around 165,000 points.

Calculating the government share of any invoice is always complicated. But assuming that three quarters of the stations are located in homes or workplaces and that the companies will assume the cost of the latter, it could mean around 23,000 million euros for the States, according to an estimate that we have made from data of the Eurelectric employers. The figure only represents around 2% of the 1.1 trillion euros in the EU budget framework that will govern the bloc's spending between 2021 and 2027.

Three-quarters of the European charging points are located in the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Germany and France, which means that lagging countries like Italy will have to invest more to catch up. While Germany's plan to accelerate the arrival of a low-carbon future is admirable, it runs the risk of leaving much of Europe even further behind.

