HealthCorona VirusLatest news
Updated:

Merkel's commitment to the electric car points the way to the EU

By Brian Adam
0
0

Most Viewd

AppsBrian Adam -

How to become a woman or a man with the FaceApp application

The fashion for gender change photographs has returned thanks to an application that not only makes transformation simple, but...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam -

5 apps in addition to FaceApp with which you can transform your photos

There is something that nobody has told you about FaceApp and how it can use your information, so here...
Read more
Editor's PickBrian Adam -

Earth and Venus meet in this magnificent photo taken from Mars

Curiosity is a mission that - initially - was to last two years, but almost eight have passed. The...
Read more
EntertainmentBrian Adam -

Netflix secret codes in 2020 (updated list)

Sometimes it is difficult to find something that we really want to see on Netflix, but with these secret...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam -

Whatsapp: group calls and video calls are also arriving on PC

A few days after the first rumours about the super update for Whatsapp, which will mark the arrival of...
Read more
AmazonBrian Adam -

Amazon Echo Plus second generation in super discount on Amazon!

As part of the Amazon discounts on their devices, there is a very interesting offer on Amazon Echo Plus,...
Read more
ScienceBrian Adam -

This 518 million year old arthropod is unlike any creature that exists today

Lo Xiaocaris luoi, a 518 million-year-old creature similar to a shrimp, he did not have a single "weapon" available,...
Read more
AmazonBrian Adam -

Amazon devices are back on offer: up to 35% discount on Echo and Fire TV Stick 4K

Offers are back on Amazon devices. The Seattle giant kicked off one series of discounts on products from the...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Angela Merkel is increasing the power of her commitment to the electric vehicle. The German chancellor wants to build a million recharging points over the next decade to encourage purchases of this type of vehicle. If the European Union wants to meet its emission reduction targets, it will need around six times that figure when it comes to charging points. At a time when Covid-19 is devastating the budgets of the least financially robust countries, reaching the goal will not be easy.

Merkel's most striking move in this field has been the push for subsidies of up to € 6,000 for German buyers of electric vehicles. Although it is less attractive, the plan to increase the recharging points to a million from the current 27,730 is more important. Analysts point to the relative lack of charging infrastructure as the main barrier for consumers to leave behind traditional fuels.

The European Union also needs these points. The transport sector represents a quarter of total greenhouse gas emissions and the club of countries aims to have zero net carbon emissions by 2050. This objective implies that by 2030 there will be 30 million electric vehicles in circulation through the European roads, which would be equivalent to a third of the total Union traffic.

Although sales of these vehicles more than doubled their market share in year-on-year terms during the first quarter of 2020, this was due to the collapse of overall vehicle demand. Electric cars still account for less than one in ten registrations, according to data from the European Association of Automobile Manufacturers.

The approximately 6.1 million recharging points that some experts estimate will be necessary to support 30 million electric vehicles is 37 times higher than the current community recharging network, which is around 165,000 points.

Calculating the government share of any invoice is always complicated. But assuming that three quarters of the stations are located in homes or workplaces and that the companies will assume the cost of the latter, it could mean around 23,000 million euros for the States, according to an estimate that we have made from data of the Eurelectric employers. The figure only represents around 2% of the 1.1 trillion euros in the EU budget framework that will govern the bloc's spending between 2021 and 2027.

Three-quarters of the European charging points are located in the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Germany and France, which means that lagging countries like Italy will have to invest more to catch up. While Germany's plan to accelerate the arrival of a low-carbon future is admirable, it runs the risk of leaving much of Europe even further behind.

>

More Articles Like This

BP's hybrid debt marks the end of credit confinement

Latest news Brian Adam -
Credit markets, unlike the economy, have already emerged from confinement. The $ 12 billion issue of BP bonds indicates that investor hunger for...
Read more

"The Paradox of the Arts in a time of pandemic": popular, but thousands are left unemployed

Latest news Brian Adam -
An advisory group has submitted proposals to the Arts Council on the measures to assist artists affected by Covid-19 and the economic implications of...
Read more

China releases 10 Indian military personnel

Latest news Brian Adam -
New Delhi: China has released 10 Indian military personnel after lengthy negotiations. According to Indian media, those released by China include eight officers, including two...
Read more

‘Infectious optimism’ and drive for reopening of country announced

Corona Virus Brian Adam -
Taoiseach Leo Varadkar announced this afternoon that 'most' of the restrictions that were to be released on 20 July are to be released at...
Read more

"The future emphasis on personal responsibility" – the Taoiseach

Latest news Brian Adam -
The Taoiseach has said that the plan to remove the country from the restrictions in place has been reviewed over the past three months...
Read more

Covid-19 saw an increase in Internet usage in March, according to new figures published by the Central Statistics Office.

Latest news Brian Adam -
New figures from the Central Statistics Office show that March usage of the Internet in this country increased. Figures show that 76% of internet users...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY