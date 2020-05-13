Merchants must focus their attention on six key areas to maintain their operations in times of Covid-19

Predicting and managing the demand of its clients, evaluating the liquidity profile and developing a plan that guarantees the safety of its employees are some of the recommendations of KPMG.

Communication with clients: Businesses should think about the impact that these massive changes will have on the customer and their direct relationship with him. Empathy is a fundamental pillar to consolidate the relationship. How will you maintain customers' trust in your brand, products and services? How are you going to meet and exceed current expectations? How will you deliver the customer experience in the future? These are some of the questions that industry leaders must ask themselves. In this contingency, consolidating the relationship with the customer will be the key to recovery, since sales and the final result are determined by the amount of purchases that customers will make.