Wednesday, May 13, 2020
HealthCorona VirusLatest news
Updated:

Merchants must focus their attention on six key areas to maintain their operations in times of Covid-19

By Brian Adam
4
0

Most Viewd

Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Predicting and managing the demand of its clients, evaluating the liquidity profile and developing a plan that guarantees the safety of its employees are some of the recommendations of KPMG.

Communication with clients: Businesses should think about the impact that these massive changes will have on the customer and their direct relationship with him. Empathy is a fundamental pillar to consolidate the relationship. How will you maintain customers' trust in your brand, products and services? How are you going to meet and exceed current expectations? How will you deliver the customer experience in the future? These are some of the questions that industry leaders must ask themselves. In this contingency, consolidating the relationship with the customer will be the key to recovery, since sales and the final result are determined by the amount of purchases that customers will make.

More Articles Like This

Confinement drives vegetable purchases and reduces prepared food purchases

Corona Virus Brian Adam - 0
Consumption of meat, fish, and alcoholic beverages remained stable throughout the pandemic. By FEM Consumers have cut spending on ready meals and bought more fruit and...
Read more

Falling numbers of Covid-19 in hospitals

Corona Virus Brian Adam - 0
79 patients with Covid-19 at the Mater Hospital in Dublin Figures released by the Health Service Executive show a decrease in the number of patients...
Read more

Stormont plan on social constraints published

Community Brian Adam - 0
Michelle O'Neill and Arlene Foster The Stormont executive's plan on alleviating social constraints in the North was published this afternoon.  The restrictions will be relaxed in...
Read more

Woman and daughter killed in accident in Co Antrim

Community Brian Adam - 0
The accident happened when a tractor and quad bike collided A young woman and her daughter were killed in a road accident in Co Antrim...
Read more

Two others died of Covid-19 in the North

Community Brian Adam - 0
449 Covid-19 casualties in hospitals in the North Health authorities in the North announced this afternoon that two others have died of Covid-19 disease in...
Read more

Gerry Adams “unlawfully convicted”

Latest news Brian Adam - 0
Gerry Adams The British Supreme Court ruled that former Sinn Féin leader Gerry Adams was illegally detained when he was interned at Long Kesh Prison...
Read more
Corona VirusBrian Adam - 0

Confinement drives vegetable purchases and reduces prepared food purchases

Consumption of meat, fish, and alcoholic beverages remained stable throughout the pandemic. By FEM Consumers have cut spending on ready meals...
Read more
Corona Virus

Falling numbers of Covid-19 in hospitals

Brian Adam - 0
79 patients with Covid-19 at the Mater Hospital in Dublin Figures released by the Health Service Executive show a decrease in the number of patients...
Read more
Community

It was recommended to eliminate company debts

Brian Adam - 0
Irish Business and Employers Confederation (IBEC) The Irish Business and Employers Confederation is calling on the Government to provide € 15 billion - both support...
Read more
Community

Stormont plan on social constraints published

Brian Adam - 0
Michelle O'Neill and Arlene Foster The Stormont executive's plan on alleviating social constraints in the North was published this afternoon.  The restrictions will be relaxed in...
Read more
Corona Virus

Merchants must focus their attention on six key areas to maintain their operations in times of Covid-19

Brian Adam - 0
Predicting and managing the demand of its clients, evaluating the liquidity profile and developing a plan that guarantees the safety of its employees are...
Read more
Community

Woman and daughter killed in accident in Co Antrim

Brian Adam - 0
The accident happened when a tractor and quad bike collided A young woman and her daughter were killed in a road accident in Co Antrim...
Read more
Community

Two others died of Covid-19 in the North

Brian Adam - 0
449 Covid-19 casualties in hospitals in the North Health authorities in the North announced this afternoon that two others have died of Covid-19 disease in...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY