Meet the Telcel Customer Service Centers that remain open in CDMX, HIDALGO, MORELOS and EDO MEX

In the face of the health emergency caused by the Coronavirus (COVID-19), Telcel has implemented new security measures in its various Customer Service Centers to reduce the spread of people. One of them has been to close some centers, modify schedules and provide online attention to all clients.
However, customer demand is high, so some remain Open Customer Service Centers, which comply with all sanitary measures imposed by official provision.
Locate your closest center and always stay close with the Network of your Emotions.
CDMX
Love
Prawns
Countess
From the valley
Iztapalapa
Alberto Lake
Nice view
Lomas reform
Latino Tower
Saragossa
Airport
Loreto
Masaryk
Texcoco
Miguel Ángel de Quevedo
Saint Angel
Delta Park
Tlalnepantla
Lazaro Cardenas
Polanco Pavilion
Good view
Cuicuilco
The rosary
Etram Azteca
Interlomas I
Ixtapaluca
The cusp
World E
Nicolas Romero
Cuemanco Pavilion
Valley Pavilion
Lindavista Park
Tezontle Park
Via Vallejo Park
Acoxpa walk
Patriotism
Carso Square
Aragon Square
Central plaza
Reforma 222
Santa Fe I
Coapa Galleries
Perisur
EDO MEX
Toluca Metepec
Toluca Center
GENTLEMAN
Esplanade Pachuca
Pachuca Galleries
Tulancingo
MORELOS
Cuernavaca Galleries
Cuautla
Temixco
Cuernavaca Square
The recommendation is to stay at home, that’s why we remind you that you have Telcel one click away for inquiries, payments, recharges, etc. Find us in:
- Online store www.Telcel.com/tienda
- Portal My Telcel www.mitelcel.com
- Chat on Telcel.com www.telcel.com
- My Telcel App