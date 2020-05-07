Meet the Telcel Customer Service Centers that remain open in CDMX, HIDALGO, MORELOS and EDO MEX

In the face of the health emergency caused by the Coronavirus (COVID-19), Telcel has implemented new security measures in its various Customer Service Centers to reduce the spread of people. One of them has been to close some centers, modify schedules and provide online attention to all clients.

However, customer demand is high, so some remain Open Customer Service Centers, which comply with all sanitary measures imposed by official provision.

Locate your closest center and always stay close with the Network of your Emotions.

CDMX

Love

Prawns

Countess

From the valley

Iztapalapa

Alberto Lake

Nice view

Lomas reform

Latino Tower

Saragossa

Airport

Loreto

Masaryk

Texcoco

Miguel Ángel de Quevedo

Saint Angel

Delta Park

Tlalnepantla

Lazaro Cardenas

Polanco Pavilion

Good view

Cuicuilco

The rosary

Etram Azteca

Interlomas I

Ixtapaluca

The cusp

World E

Nicolas Romero

Cuemanco Pavilion

Valley Pavilion

Lindavista Park

Tezontle Park

Via Vallejo Park

Acoxpa walk

Patriotism

Carso Square

Aragon Square

Central plaza

Reforma 222

Santa Fe I

Coapa Galleries

Perisur

EDO MEX

Toluca Metepec

Toluca Center

GENTLEMAN

Esplanade Pachuca

Pachuca Galleries

Tulancingo

MORELOS

Cuernavaca Galleries

Cuautla

Temixco

Cuernavaca Square

The recommendation is to stay at home, that’s why we remind you that you have Telcel one click away for inquiries, payments, recharges, etc. Find us in: