Saturday, May 23, 2020
Meet the new LG K Series

By Brian Adam
Let yourself be surprised by the technology and design that LG has put into the new LG K51s, LG K41s and LG K61. Below we tell you its incredible characteristics.

For a great experience, LG has launched a new K Series of smartphones with innovative qualities in cellular telephony; the LG K51s, LG K41s and the LG K61 that you can already find in the Telcel Online Store with a Max Unlimited Telcel Plan or in AKit me.

In addition to its high technology and incredible design, here we will show you some other qualities of the new LG K Series, so you can choose your favorite and enjoy the best connectivity of #LaRedDeTusEmociones

LG K51s

For LG there are no limits, that is why this model has four incredible 32 + 5 + 2 + 2 megapixel rear cameras with Artificial Intelligence to achieve amazing photos thanks to its macro, wide angle and depth lens. Not to mention its 13-megapixel front camera, which is complemented by a 6.55-inch HD + screen, which offers an unmatched level of detail.

On the other hand, the LG K51s It has an Android 9.0 Pie operating system and a powerful 4000 mAh battery that will allow you to use it all day. A smartphone that you can buy in red or gray.


LG K Series

LG K41s

With the LG K41s You will enjoy an extended view thanks to its 6.55-inch widescreen, to enjoy your favourite movies and videos, which will be complemented by the DTS: X 3D audio technology that it also has.

In addition, it has great photographic equipment that consists of four rear cameras with Artificial Intelligence of 13 + 5 + 2 + 2 megapixels, as well as an 8-megapixel front camera, for extraordinary selfies, worthy of sharing on social networks.

LG K Series

LG K61

With the new LG K61 You will have a whole world of possibilities with all the qualities it has, from its 128 GB internal memory, to its four 48 + 8 + 5 + 2 megapixel rear cameras with a macro, wide-angle and depth lens, which work together to get the best photos professionally.

Among its other features is its 6.53-inch screen and an Android 9.0 Pie operating system. A smartphone that you can choose between gray or white.

LG K Series

Remember that these three new models of the LG K Series are already available in Telcel Online Store, just choose your favourite and enjoy the best technology.

