Meet the new Instagram filters that react with music

By Brian Adam
Most Viewd

One of the most anticipated features of Instagram Stories has finally arrived, learn all about the new filters that react with music.

Instagram filters music
(Photo: Writing)

With the arrival of filters to Instagram stories, applications like Snapchat have been left behind, since Instagram He has put great effort into his own creations that are updated every day, like this last one: new filters that react with music.

Read: So you can share your Facebook avatar as a WhatsApp sticker

The variety of filters available in Instagram they went from being a few to an infinite amount; from image effects, random tests, makeup filters, those that react to movements of the mouth, eyes or touching the screen, among many others. However, those who react to music were needed.

Instagram filters music

The latter is possible thanks to augmented reality technology and a tool called Spark AR; in which filter creators and developers can include their own music or make the filter adapt to capture through a microphone. The only limit that exists is the creativity and imagination of each creator.

To enjoy these new filters, simply update your Instagram to the latest version, both for Android and iOS ; Taking advantage of the fact that with your Euro X LIVE Plan you have unlimited Instagram and the best connectivity of #LaRedDeTusEmociones.

Instagram filters music

Some examples of filters that have already been created with Spark AR technology are background designs that simulate a party, glasses that change colour depending on the music or beards and lips that sing to the rhythm of the song.

If you want to try creating your own filter with augmented reality, you should know that each filter must respect the rights of the songs you want to use; Either the same filter detects the music that is in the background when recording through the microphone or that the music comes pre-integrated.

Instagram filters music

Read: How many dating app people should you meet before you find love?

Try this new feature in your Instagram filters and create the funniest Instagram Stories and tell us; What are your favourite filters?

