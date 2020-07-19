Meet the 13 new emojis that will arrive on iPhone!

To join the celebration of Emoji Day, Apple has introduced 13 new emojis that will arrive on all iPhones very soon.
Coronavirus, the Italian study: "those who re-get in danger of developing the severe form"
An all-Italian study, published in the BMJ Global Health journal, is making much discussion and concern in the past...
Netflix secret codes in 2020 (updated list)
Sometimes it is difficult to find something that we really want to see on Netflix, but with these secret...
Italian Spaceport of Virgin Galactic: this is where we are
We are in July 2020 and two years have passed since the close partnership between Virgin Galactic, Richard Branson's...
Here’s how to see Comet NEOWISE: it will also be visible from Italy with the naked eye
Finally, the long-awaited moment has arrived for professional astronomers, amateurs and for all those who simply want to enjoy...
Layoffs in sight for Microsoft, 1000 jobs at risk
There global Coronavirus crisis would also have involved Microsoft. According to reports from various sites, in fact, the Redmond...
Samsung Odyssey G7 Review: the ultra curved QLED gaming monitor
Samsung's new range of gaming monitors is cured in appearance and offers an excellent gaming experience, even at high...
Hell on Earth: Hottest temperature recorded this year in Death Valley
There is a reason why this place is called Death Valley. If we were in a Hollywood movie, the...
This abysmal sponge has been compared to E.T because of its bizarre shape
We have more accurate maps and data on the surface of Mars than of the depths of our planet's...
Do you know how to reposition several apps at the same time on the screen of your iPhone?
When we buy a mobile, those instructions that have always come with old calculators have no longer made sense, because its use does not...
Our satellite, the moon, is 85 million years younger
In a new study by the German Aerospace Center, experts found that, in addition to having once a gigantic ocean of magma, our rocky...
For the first time ever, a human chromosome has been completely sequenced
Scientists have a good general understanding of human chromosomes, although there are still gaps. However, the latter may have been definitively eliminated, as a...
Facebook already allows screen sharing in Messenger video calls
Video calls and Messenger Rooms are now more complete on mobile: Facebook has incorporated the option to share the screen. With this option it...
This is an ax created 1.4 million years ago by Homo erectus
In the Konso-Gardula site of Ethiopia, an area full of stone tools and fossils attributed to H. erectus, was found an old ax created...
Internet, problems in various countries: this is the reason for the ‘global down’
We are so connected that by now some people almost assume that the Internet always works. In reality, the whole infrastructure is not perfect...