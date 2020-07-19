Tech NewsCommunicationMobileiphoneSocial Networks
Meet the 13 new emojis that will arrive on iPhone!

By Brian Adam
To join the celebration of Emoji Day, Apple has introduced 13 new emojis that will arrive on all iPhones very soon.

It is said that in the month of September, these emojis will reach all iOS systems. It will be enough to have updated your iPhone so that they are automatically integrated into your keyboard. And if you want to own them before anyone else, don’t forget that through Telcel Online Store you can find the new ones iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro and thus enjoy great technology

Keep in mind that your contacts may not be able to see these new emojis if they do not share the same operating system, as has happened on previous occasions. But Google will also update its emojis through those approved in the Unicode Consortium so that everyone can enjoy them.

Read: “WhatsApp from Facebook“: What is the meaning of the mysterious logo?

Now it’s time to choose your new favorite emoji from this collection and wait for its arrival very soon.

