Meet granny with the Guinness record of being the world’s greatest gamer

Hamako Mori is the name of this gaming YouTuber, who at 90 years old plays like a professional and has been recognized worldwide.

Who said video games were just for kids? This granny’s story is living proof that there is no age to enjoy technology, as well as video games and consoles. And that also teaches newbies how to transfer levels of games through tutorial videos on YouTube.

Breaking everything we tend to believe about gamers, that they are young people, mostly men and experts in the world of technology; Hamako Mori of 90 years old This stereotype has completely changed, having received the Guinness World Record for YouTuber Gaming.

He was born February 18, 1981, in Matsudo Chiba, Japan and it wasn’t until the year 1981 when Hamako Mori He decided to enter the world of video games going through everything; From the first consoles that existed, to the most current and sophisticated that every gamer usually has. Achieving well 39-year career in video games and YouTube, where he usually shares two videos a month about his gamer experience.

















What inspired her to dedicate herself to this, according to her testimony, was seeing the children around her play something that seemed really fun; so he considered it a waste that only the little ones could enjoy.

In addition to having obtained the Guinness record to Gaming YouTuber Biggest, the granny who has won the heart of the entire internet has also become the envy of gamers, having an extensive collection of video games including Resident Evil, Final Fantasy, Dragon Quest Builders, Call of Duty, Minecraft, The Division, Spec Ops The Line, Days Gone, Monster Hunter World, Grad Theft Auto, among others. The latter being one of his favourites.

“Grand Theft Auto is one of my favourites. When you start playing it you just can’t stop. It feels like you are watching a movie. I think it is a great game ”, mentioned Hamako Mori.

This story has inspired all the grandparents around the world to try new things and lose their fear.

# IgniteYourHeart and upload your photos and videos to Instagram, Facebook and Twitter with the hashtag #ReconnectedChallenge where you show how you teach them to use technology to connect with the world.

“I enjoy streaming action games on YouTube and I didn’t play them before because I found them particularly difficult (…) But they are all very friendly. They also tell me that my videos give them hope for the future, “concluded Hamako after receiving her award.

If you want to see it in action do not hesitate to enjoy its videos through YouTube