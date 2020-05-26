MobileAndroidTech NewsShopping Guide
MediaWorld, watch out for Samsung Days: Galaxy A20e for 30 euros less

By Brian Adam
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

MediaWorld, watch out for Samsung Days: Galaxy A20e for 30 euros less

After the interesting discount linked to Samsung’s QLED TV, MediaWorld offers return to point to the South Korean company. In particular, it Samsung Galaxy A20e smartphone it fell at a price that could appeal to a certain type of user.

In fact, the device is sold for 139 euros on the official website of the well-known chain. It previously cost 169.99 euros, so we’re talking about savings of € 30.99. The colors involved are Blue, Coral, White and Black. In short, there is an interesting choice. Recall that the model involved points to the low end, in which there are those types of users who need a device that can perform the classic basic activities as it should be. Just to make you understand, the model involved has 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal memory.

Anyhow, the discount is interesting, given that the Samsung Galaxy A20e smartphone is often found at higher prices online, both for other well-known electronics chains and for shops such as Amazon. To give you a more precise idea, currently on the Unieuro website the device is sold for 159 euros, while on Amazon it is also a bit difficult to find it in this period (or in any case it is at higher prices considering also the cost of shipping). In short, undoubtedly the initiative of MediaWorld could tempt some users.

