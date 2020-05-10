Mediaworld TV Mania: discounts on OLED TVs LG, Sony, Panasonic and Philips

Penultimate day for Mediaworld TV Mania, which will expire at 11.59 pm tomorrow, Monday 11 May. However, the discounts continue and after reporting the offers on QLED televisions, today we focus on OLEDs.

There are in fact many brands that are included in the offer, including LG, Sony, Panasonic and Philips.

Starting from LG, we find the55C9PLA 55-inch 4K Ultra HD OLED at 1499 Euros, to which is added an extra 10% discount applied directly in the cart, compared to the previous 1999 Euros. The 65-inch 65C9PLA is also available at 2399 Euros, also in this case with an extra reduction when added to the cart.

As for Sony, however, we find the 55 "KD55AG9 at 2199 Euros, while the KD55AG8, always 55 inches but of a different line, goes to 1649 Euros. Both models benefit from the extra discount.

The circle of TV is more restricted Panasonic OLED on sale. Here we find the TX-55GZ960E at 1299 Euros, which with the discount in the shopping cart goes to 1,169.1 Euros compared to 1619 Euros. The TX-65GZ960E instead can be taken home for 2,249.1 Euros.

From the front Philips, on the other hand, the 65-inch 65OLED754 / 12 it is discounted to 1,619.1, compared to the 1999 Euro in the price list.

Mediaworld also guarantees free delivery at home.