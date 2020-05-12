Mediaworld, the new 'Work and Fun' flyer starts: offers on notebooks and routers

After talking about the new Unieuro flyer, we focus on the new proposals of Mediaworld launching "Work and Fun" today, a new series of offers that will be available online and in stores until May 17th.

The flyer mainly offers offers on IT products and smartphones, and in fact we find notebooks, convertibles, desktop PCs and all in one, but also products for connectivity.

Starting from smartphones, among the discounts we find the Samsung Galaxy S10 128GB at 599 Euro, compared to 779 Euro in the list, while the 128GB iPhone Xr goes from 789 to 709 Euro, but on offer there is also the Galaxy S20 + 4G, at 879 Euro, compared to 1029 Euro in the list.

In the notebook and convertible compartment instead we find the 128GB Microsoft Surface Pro 7, with i5 processor and 8GB of RAM at 899 Euro, while the 15.6-inch Acer Aspire 5 we find it at 899 Euro, down from the 999 Euro list. Also interesting is the promotion on the 256GB Huawei MateBook D14, at 629 Euros.

Among desktop and all-in-one PCs, the Acer TC-866 can be purchased for 799 Euros, while the Acer C22-820 is sold for 449 Euros, compared to the previous 499 Euros.

As for connectivity products, the TP-Link Archer MR400 router it is available for 99.99 Euros. The complete list of offers is available at this address.