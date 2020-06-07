Tech NewsMobileShopping Guide
MediaWorld, the new Huawei P40 Lite E is on offer with Band 4 for free

By Brian Adam
MediaWorld, the new Huawei P40 Lite E is on offer with Band 4 for free

Following the offer on the HP notebook with Intel Core i5, we return to talk about MediaWorld discounts in the tech field. This time, the protagonist is Huawei P40 Lite E.

In particular, the smartphone is sold at a price of 175.99 euros on the website of the well-known chain. Previously, the cost of the device was 199 euros, therefore the saving is 23.01 euros. The smartphone offered by MediaWorld has 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal memory. The coloring involved in the promotion is Midnight Black, while Aurora Blue is sold for 199.99 euros (at the time of writing). By the way, by purchasing the device by June 14, 2020, you can receive the Huawei Band 4 smartband for free (here the complete regulation).

Analyzing the price offered by the other main stores, Unieuro has launched a very similar offer. In fact, the device is sold for 175 euros on the portal of the well-known chain. It seems that even here there is the Huawei Band 4 for free, but in this case the regulation does not appear on the store page and therefore we invite you to inform yourself well about it. In short, the two stores are continuing the “battle at the last discount”. If you are interested in the smartphone, you have more choices.

We remind you that Google services are absent. For more details on the smartphone, we refer you to the announcement of Huawei P40 Lite E (published on April 22, 2020, the device is recently released).

