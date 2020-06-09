MediaWorld, the Huawei Nova 5T smartphone discounted by 140 euros for a few hours

After describing Samsung Week (which also points to televisions), let’s go back to analyze the technological discounts of the well-known MediaWorld chain. This time, the protagonist of the promotion is it Huawei Nova 5T smartphone.

In fact, the product can be brought home at a price of 289.99 euros on the MediaWorld website. Previously, the cost was set at 429 euros, therefore the saving is equal to 139.01 euros. The smartphone involved has 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The colors offered by the well-known chain are Black, Midsummer Purple and Crush Blue. In short, there is also a certain possibility of choice.

In any case, the promotion is part of the “Just for Today” initiative of June 8, 2020, so it is still valid for a few hours, when this news is published. As always, pay attention to the other stores. Eg, Unieuro has “raised”, offering the same smartphone for 288 euros (1.99 euros less than MediaWorld). In short, once again the two known chains are “fighting” to make the best discount.

But watch out for Amazon Italy: the smartphone is at 266 euros through resellers. Regardless of which store you purchase the device from, it seems to be a good time to take it home.

We remind you that we are talking about a valid smartphone that it also has Google services. We told you in detail in our review of Huawei Nova 5T (release at the end of 2019).