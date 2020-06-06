MediaWorld, the active offer for a few hours is on Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro

After talking to you about the “Discount Now” initiative, let’s go back to dealing with the offers of the well-known MediaWorld chain in the technological field. In particular, this time the device protagonist of the promotion is it Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro smartphone.

In fact, the device is sold at a price of 219.99 euros. Previously, the cost was € 299.99, therefore the saving is 80 euros. The smartphone involved has 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The colors offered by MediaWorld are Green, Black and Blue.

The promotion is part of the “Just for Today” initiative of 5 June 2020, so the offer is valid only for a few hours at the time of writing. If you are interested, you still have some time to think about it. However, as often happens in these cases, Unieuro has “raised”, given that it offers the same smartphone for € 219.90 on its official website. In short, the “war at the last discount” between the two known chains continues.

For completeness of information, Redmi Note 8 Pro is sold at this time for 212 euros on Amazon Italy through resellers. It is also in this case the variant with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal memory. In short, regardless of the store from which you buy the smartphone, it could be a good time to buy Redmi Note 8 Pro.