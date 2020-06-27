MediaWorld, Sony Xperia 10 Plus discounted by 180 euros for a few hours

In these hot days, which some well-known chains have renamed with the name of “Summer Black Friday” or similar, we have dealt with many offers on these pages, also as regards the smartphone field (here the most sold by Unieuro). However, it doesn’t often happen that there is a discount for one Sony smartphone.

In fact, leaving aside the offers related to Amazon, perhaps it is the first time that we treat on these pages a promotion related to the devices of the Japanese company as regards the large electronics chains (think that on the Unieuro website these products are not even present) . In any case, MediaWorld has thought about putting on offer Sony Xperia 10 Plus.

More precisely, the device now costs 249.99 euros, while previously it was sold for 429 euros. The saving is therefore 179.01 euros. The colouring involved in Navy, while the Black one still costs 429 euros. Sony Xperia 10 Plus mounts 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal memory. The promotion is part of the “Just for Today” initiative today 26 June 2020. This means that, at the time of writing, the offer is still valid for a few hours.

To give you a more complete picture of the goodness of the promotion, we analyzed the prices of the other main stores. As mentioned above, the smartphone does not appear on the Unieuro website, while on the official Sony portal it costs 379 euros. On Amazon Italy, Sony Xperia 10 Plus can be found at 429.90 euros (among other things, the user has a price similar to that of MediaWorld).

In short, the promotion is not bad. For the uninitiated, we are talking about a device that arrived in Italy, a little muted, to tell the truth, in the first half of 2019. The smartphone had not been received exactly in the best way by critics, given its initial price deemed too high (429 euros) and the presence of some flaws on the photographic side. Furthermore, performance is not the best. However, those who appreciate Sony’s smartphones have praised the cinematic aspect ratio 21: 9 of the display (which under 250 euros is very difficult to find). If the Japanese company’s solutions have always intrigued you, it could be your chance.