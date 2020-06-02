MediaWorld, Samsung Galaxy S20 4G on offer: 150 euros less and a gift

Following the discount on the Panasonic OLED TV, the well-known chain MediaWorld launched an interesting promotion related to Samsung Galaxy S20 4G smartphone.

In particular, the device is sold at a price of 775 euros. Previously, the smartphone cost 929 euros, therefore the saving is equal to 154 euros. The promotion is part of the X-Days discounts and the coloring involved is Cosmic Gray (the others cost a little more). The variant involved is the one with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal memory. By the way, by purchasing your smartphone by June 7, 2020, you can take it home, free the new Galaxy Buds + earphones (find the complete regulation of the promotion on the official site of MediaWorld).

To give you a more concrete indication of the price, you must know that Unieuro has launched a similar promotion called “Offer of the day”, which however puts the smartphone on sale for € 779 (always with Galaxy Buds + for free). In short, once again the two known chains are giving “battle” with discounts. It must be said that the smartphone can be found at an even lower price on Amazon Italy, but at the time of writing we have to go through dealers and the shipping takes some time. The variants sold and shipped directly from Amazon instead have a cost close to that of MediaWorld’s offer, just to give you the context: a little everyone is launching similar promotions.